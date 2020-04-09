This course takes learners on a journey through a progression of systems-thinking and sustainability concepts. Using the beautiful game of soccer (also known as football in many parts of the world) as an analogy, we'll work together to illuminate real-world interdependencies (such as between climate change and human rights), building the chain of concepts in a fun, accessible way. Soccer/Football nerds and newbies alike will be entertained and, ultimately, rewarded with the epiphanies that come from seeing in systems more clearly.
Sustainability through Soccer: Systems-Thinking in ActionUniversity of Virginia
About this Course
Offered by
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Background and System Parts
This section explains who I am, why I'm using soccer as a metaphor, systems and reductionist thinking and sustainability. This section also outlines the main parts of a system (elements, flows, stocks, feedback loops, and purpose).
System Boundaries and Behaviors
Our approach to sustainability depends on how we define our system boundaries. What must we consider? What can we leave out? And, what can we reasonably infer from the perspective we define? We will also dive into system behaviors in this section. With parts and boundaries defined, we can detect system-level behaviors and discover how they affect sustainability.
Evaluating Systems and Creating Sustainable Systems
To evaluate sustainability in our systems, and check our progress, there are properties to consider and methods to apply. Once we define and evaluate our systems, then we’re ready to create systems that are more sustainable.
The Endless Quest for Sustainability
There is no magical fix; pursuing sustainability is an endless quest of constant effort at the limits of our abilities, and that’s where the fun is.
Reviews
- 5 stars37.14%
- 4 stars37.14%
- 3 stars8.57%
- 2 stars5.71%
- 1 star11.42%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SUSTAINABILITY THROUGH SOCCER: SYSTEMS-THINKING IN ACTION
very easy to understand though some examples took time as i belong to a different cultural background
The course was an eye opener. It also gave me methods that I can use to understand very complex systems.
I have enjoyed doing the course. Its is different and informative as well. Thank you
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.