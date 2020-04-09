About this Course

2,392 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Background and System Parts

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

System Boundaries and Behaviors

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 23 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Evaluating Systems and Creating Sustainable Systems

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 27 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

The Endless Quest for Sustainability

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SUSTAINABILITY THROUGH SOCCER: SYSTEMS-THINKING IN ACTION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder