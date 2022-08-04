Football is a globally followed and revered sport. In recent years, concerns over diversity and discrimination in the beloved sport have made international headlines. This has put a spotlight on the lack of representation both on and off the football pitch. The disparity in football leadership representation is even more apparent when gender, race and ethnicity comes into play. This MOOC aims to understand, explore and ultimately address the exclusion of women and people of ethnic minority background (WEM) in football organizations. Resources and practical tools are provided for aspiring football leaders and governing body members. Ultimately, the course looks to the future of football leadership and asks what needs to be done to transform the football world from the inside out.
A Guide to Diversifying and Transforming Football LeadershipErasmus University Rotterdam
About this Course
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Gender and ethnic minority exclusion in football cultures and structures
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Structures and governance in football
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings
1 hour to complete
Navigating race and gender based discrimination in football organizations
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 14 min), 2 readings
4 hours to complete
Transforming football leadership
4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
