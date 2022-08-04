About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Placeholder

Fare Network

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Gender and ethnic minority exclusion in football cultures and structures

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Structures and governance in football

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Navigating race and gender based discrimination in football organizations

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 14 min), 2 readings
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Transforming football leadership

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder