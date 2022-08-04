About this Course

Beginner Level

Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • History
  • Data Analysis
  • Sports
  • Community
  • Finance
The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
Football: History, myths and power

5 videos (Total 28 min), 16 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2
The global spectacle of football

6 videos (Total 55 min), 18 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3
Great football clubs, nations and matches that changed the world

6 videos (Total 38 min), 21 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4
The FIFA World Cup – Who are the champions of the world?

7 videos (Total 56 min), 20 readings, 1 quiz

