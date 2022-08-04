Explore the world of football (soccer), the money, the rivalries, the trends, the past, the present, the men’s game, the woman’s game and the real issues. Whether you love it, hate it or try to ignore it – join us as we go behind the scenes to examine why football is more than just a game.
Football: More than a GameThe University of Edinburgh
Skills you will gain
- History
- Data Analysis
- Sports
- Community
- Finance
Since 1583 the University of Edinburgh has been influencing the world, from Nobel laureates and Olympic champions to space explorers and prime ministers. As a world-leading, research-intensive university, we are here to address tomorrow's greatest challenges. We do so with a values-led approach to teaching, research and innovation, and through the strength of our relationships - both locally and globally.
Ranked in the top 50 universities in the world, the University of Edinburgh has been a leader in digital education since the earliest days of online learning. Embracing the technological and pedagogical opportunities of our digital age, the University provides an outstanding online distance learning experience as part of our commitment to making learning accessible to all. We offer free short online courses in a variety of subjects, all designed to build the skills of the global community, as well as degree-level education through our online masters programmes. Visit our website to browse our catalogue of online courses, and join our global network of 4 million learners to upskill and gain academic accreditation to boost your career. https://www.ed.ac.uk/studying/online-learning
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Football: History, myths and power
This week considers the past, football myths and how history can help us understand football today. We will explore an extraordinary football journey not only taking in major milestones along the way, but getting a feel for how history can help us understand the present as well as the past.
The global spectacle of football
We now move on to consider the game to-day and how it has grown into a global spectacle. Is football truly a global game? This week is a little bit more conceptual because we as ask you to think about some concepts – global, local and international and how these are helpful in explaining the growth of world football. We need to know not only what countries are involved but also who (which people) are involved and where the real power in football lies?
Great football clubs, nations and matches that changed the world
It is impossible to cover every great club and rivalry. Nonetheless, in Week 3 we will look at football wealth, rivalry, community, and matches that made a difference.
The FIFA World Cup – Who are the champions of the world?
We take a look at three different competitions, the Men’s World Cup, the Women’s World Cup and the Homeless World Cup.
Football for International Development, Diplomacy and Peace
In week five we examine how football helps with international development, diplomacy and peace. We continue to advance the case for football delivering non-football outcomes. As a form of soft power football is often able to broker moments of normality within tense situations or periods of conflict. The activities associated with this week introduce you to issues of development, diplomacy, and conflict resolution. You are asked to consider whether football can act as a resource of hope. You are asked to continue thinking about football delivering Non-Football Outcomes.
Football finances, ownership and review
This final week introduces you to some issues around football finance and governance It also provides you with an opportunity to consider why you think football is more than a game.
