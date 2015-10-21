About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

John F. Kennedy's Rise to Power

9 videos (Total 106 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Kennedy Presidency and Assassination

11 videos (Total 133 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The Kennedy Legacy Begins

13 videos (Total 161 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The Kennedy Effect Over Fifty Years

11 videos (Total 113 min)

