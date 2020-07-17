About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Week One | Magna Carta, Parliament and the Law 1215-1300

11 videos (Total 62 min), 1 reading
Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week Two | The Reinvention of Magna Carta, 1508-1642

7 videos (Total 56 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week Three | Magna Carta: Civil War to Revolution, 1642-1776

9 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 4

1 hour to complete

Week Four | Magna Carta and the wider world: Constitution Making

8 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

