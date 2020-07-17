This course examines the roles that Magna Carta has played historically as well as the importance of Magna Carta today. It aims to equip students with a critical understanding of Magna Carta and its significance around the globe. Students will find out what Magna Carta is, how it came about, and why many believe that it remains one of the most significant documents in history. We will investigate why Magna Carta was perceived as 'radical' in its day, why it continues to be the source of numerous debates, and why its anniversaries are celebrated widely up until the present day. Magna Carta's most recent anniversary took place in 2015, when the 800th anniversary of Magna Carta's sealing on the meadows of Runnymede in Surrey was celebrated.
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week One | Magna Carta, Parliament and the Law 1215-1300
Welcome to Magna Carta and its legacies: Freedom and Protest. Our focus this week is Magna Carta in the 13th century. In the video lectures we'll be exploring the importance of Runnymede, the events of June 1215. The ideas contained within the great charter, and the story of how the Magna Carta, a failed peace treaty, became a permanent and iconic feature of English history. Join us in the forums, as we discuss whether King John was
Week Two | The Reinvention of Magna Carta, 1508-1642
This week is led by Professor Justin Champion, Professor of Early Modern Ideas at Royal Holloway. The title for this week is <B>The reinvention of Magna Carta, 1508-1642</B>.<BR><BR><B>Week Two | Learning Outcomes</B><br><br>Gain an understanding of the uses of Magna Carta in the changing politics of the 16th and 17th centuries<BR>Gain an insight into the printed texts of the period in relation to Magna Carta<br><br>In this session we will explore:<br>How the sixteenth century public re-encountered the Magna Carta through new print editions and translations into English legal handbooks<br>How these print editions informed the development of legal thinking in the Inns of Court, and developed an understanding of liberty and the common law.<br>You will acquire a perspective on the printed history of texts (1508-1759) that either reproduced the text of the Magna Carta, or used it for specific legal or political purpose. <br>You will develop an understanding of the radical reinvention of the political significance of Magna Carta in the idea of the ‘Ancient constitution’ by exploring the efforts of Sir Edward Coke both in his legal commentaries and his Parliamentary activities.<br><br><b>Week Two | An Essential Read</b><br><br>As part of the Magna Carta 800th commemorative events Professor Champion has been engaged in an academic debate on the Liberty Fund website. We recommend you read his introduction to gain a grounding in the course themes for the next two weeks.<BR><br><a href= "https://d396qusza40orc.cloudfront.net/magnacarta/LEAD%20ESSAY%201.pdf">“Magna Carta after 800 Years: From liber homo to modern freedom”</a>
Week Three | Magna Carta: Civil War to Revolution, 1642-1776
This week is again run by Professor Justin Champion and is entitled <b>Magna Carta: Civil War to Revolution, 1642-1776</b>.<br><br><b>Week Three | Learning Outcomes</b><BR> How Magna Carta was used in debates from the English Civil War to the American Revolution<BR>Consider how these ideas crossed both time and space<BR>How historians might identify and begin to analyse relevant publication patterns in respect to the two learning objectives above
Week Four | Magna Carta and the wider world: Constitution Making
This week is run by Dr. Emm Johnstone and is entitled <b>Magna Carta and the wider world: Constitution Making</b><br><br><b>Week Four | Learning Outcomes</b><br><br>Over the course of this week it is hoped that you will gain a deeper insight and have an understanding of the following:<br><br><b>Knowledge and understanding</b><br>A deeper understanding of debates over property rights and land rights in the 19th century<br>Knowledge of parliamentary reform in the 19th and 20th centuries<br>Knowledge and understanding of the reasons for remembrance and commemoration<br><b>Skills</b><br>The ability to engage with the history of ideas and arguments<br>The ability to interpret conflicting historical accounts of key documents and events<br>The ability to engage with peers constructively in online debates<br><b>Attributes</b>Self-guided research making use of online databases<br>Visiting heritage sites and related websites to explore historical connections with slavery<BR><BR><B>Week Four | Essential task prior to the lectures</b> Please begin by reading Ralph V. Turner’s <a hre= "http://www.historytoday.com/ralph-v-turner/meaning-magna-carta-1215">The Meaning of Magna Carta since 1215</a>, in History Today Volume: 53 Issue: 9 2003
very accessible for someone with little to no prior knowledge on topic
An excellent course, however, if fails to address validity of Article 61 in present time.
It was highly beneficial and informative. Moreover, this course will help me to write more about human rights and their relevance with other fundamental laws today
A very great and interesting course about Magna Carta.
