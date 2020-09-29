SA
Jul 17, 2020
It was highly beneficial and informative. Moreover, this course will help me to write more about human rights and their relevance with other fundamental laws today
OH
Mar 12, 2021
very accessible for someone with little to no prior knowledge on topic
By Kabir M•
Sep 29, 2020
As an Indian citizen, I think the traditions of Magna Carta definitely reflect in the constitution of India as well, and obviously I am bound to, some extent, look at the traditions in a critical perspective. But overall the course has really achieved what it set out to do, that is that it really made the history of Magna Carta in UK and the lands which would eventually become the commonwealth clear. Though I think the creators of this course have avoided having the hard conversations on the dark aspects of the British Empire by just focusing on the impact of the Magna Carta on the American Constitution, and avoiding the conversations from former South East Asian and African colonies
By PILAR V•
May 2, 2020
This course was complete in historical and political views regarding the Magna Carta.
It explains in detail all the implications throughout history and the impact in everyday life after 800 years.
The instructors were knowledgeable, and it was easy to understand the lectures.
My only complaint was some reading materials were not accessible, when I clicked on the link it said was an error.
Overall this an enjoyable experience.
By Claude S•
Jun 10, 2020
A very interesting course. I personally would have preferred a course more focused on the original Magna Carta, the problems that led up to it and the study of the main antagonists. Nevertheless, I understand that at the dawn of its 800th anniversary, it was more important to stress Magna Carta's impact over time and effectively, the study lessons proved that there was more to this document than meets the eye.
By Shivam A•
Jul 21, 2020
One should definitely join this course if he is interested in knowing the first brick of democracy and statutes. Magna Carta is the first written statute that helped us protect the fundamental and natural rights of the public.
By Donald B•
Jul 24, 2021
A Masterpiece of an Introduction to Law, Constitution formation and Implementation and early Political Systems, including the Monarchy. This Course should be mandatory in all English-Speaking Schools, especially the 220 former Colonies of the British Empire, the second largest the world has experienced. Putting it in other languages will spread the knowledge. The saying that you do not know where you are going until you fully understand where you were, is apt fully here. Unbelievable sharing of data, so essential towards Lifelong Learning. The Videos were excellent visits to other places, which may never be seen in a lifetime of many. The Physical Infrastructure, Lecturers and content were wonderful examples for a Student of Architecture, Law, Social and Community Psychology, Political Science and Parenting. London University should consider packaging all relevant Law Courses in conjunction with Coursers Inc. into a format to greatly increase the Legal Empowerment and Legal Capability of so many of the 4 Billion people worldwide without Access to Justice. They already have the Content, Lecturers, Physical Infrastructure and Historical Experience to lead the way. My Sincere thanks for your Sharing.
By Russell P•
Sep 14, 2020
i am particularly interested in Magna Carta because the Cathedral's 1215 version used to be rolled up unbelievably in a drawer in my office in the Cathedral .
The course is excellent and informative and i would recommend any one with the slightest interest in Magna Carta and world history to enrol on the course
By Randolph L M•
Feb 25, 2021
Extremely interesting course. The professors were very knowledgeable and enthusiastic regarding the material. I recommend this course to anyone wanting to learn more about the history of the origination of modern law.
By Gavin C•
Jan 13, 2021
This course excelled my expectations and covered much much more than an illuminated thirteenth century parchment manuscript. Very thought provoking. Excellent learning resources both ancient and modern. Thank you.
By Beatriz m d•
Dec 20, 2019
It has been a good course.It is always good to know the politics of other countries.Ihave not done thepeer task because I cannot access the certificate.Thank you,Bea.
By Sana A•
Jul 18, 2020
By Olivia H•
Mar 13, 2021
By Tomas B•
Oct 25, 2020
A very great and interesting course about Magna Carta.
By FRANK A•
Aug 21, 2020
A very interesting course
By ANDRES M G•
Nov 8, 2020
very good course
By Hiroshi M•
May 1, 2022
Very informative. Especially Week 6 regarding economic freedom. I wish to see the sequal to take up issues faced by people with mental illnesses, disability, and those deprived of educational opportunities who are often left out of this type of intellectual discussion about right assertion based on the concept of Magna Carta, and how they can achieve the skills to do so.
By Angela R•
Sep 17, 2020
I thought that this was a very interesting class. As an American, Magna Carta is something that is really only taught in World History classes, it is not a basic topic of study for all students. It really should be, and I am glad that I was able to really learn about it in such depth.
By Sebastian S•
Nov 20, 2020
An excellent course, however, if fails to address validity of Article 61 in present time.
By Joy S•
Nov 4, 2019
I learned that there is way more to Magna Carta than just the history
By Kritika M•
Aug 26, 2020
Overly stretched out. Not much new stuff to learn in it. Also, a bit biased towards Brits in the beginning. Enjoyed the frankness of discussion towards the end about the dark side of Magna Carta and the acceptance of the fabrication of its legacy. Could have been a 2 weeks course.