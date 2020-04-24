Amazon famously delivers new code every 11.6 seconds. Just a few years ago, this was unthinkable: many ‘cutting edge’ firms would release software quarterly. When it comes to digital innovation, velocity is critical and many would say it’s the most reliable determinant of success.
Some familiarity with software development is helpful, but not required.
How to diagnose a team’s delivery pipeline and bring forward prioritized recommendations to improve it
The skill sets and roles involved in DevOps and how they contribute toward a continuous delivery capability
How to review and deliver automation tests across the development stack
How to facilitate prioritized, iterative team progress on improving a delivery pipeline
- Devops
- Continuous Delivery
- Unit Testing
- Infrastructure As Code
- System Testing
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
The Importance of Velocity & The Jobs of Delivery
If your job is to make software, you’re probably busy. Everyone needs new features yesterday. Stuff breaks. How do you make time to work smarter? How do you know where you should focus the time you do have for process improvement? In this week, we’ll cover the fundamentals of DevOps and continuous delivery with an emphasis on the relationship between required investment and benefits.
Your Testing Stack
Focusing and automating your software testing is one of the most critical foundation elements to a continuous delivery capability. Thinking like a developer and looking at how to automate repetitive tasks is a lot of what DevOps collaboration is about. In this week, we’ll explore the test stack with a focus on the when and how’s of automated testing.
Infrastructure and The Jobs of Ops
Something like 99% of the code that delivers your functionality to the user is code you don’t write- it’s an operating system and supporting packages from third parties. The quality and availability of standard components has driven down the cost of software development exponentially. It’s also increased the importance of managing this supporting code and the environments where it runs to support your application. In this week, we’ll look at the techniques and tools teams are using to manage their environments and operations for continuous delivery.
Delivering Continuously
You now have an understanding of the key components of a continuous delivery capability. The key to success is focusing on the right things at the right time and creating momentum with your initial investments on the capability. In this final week, we’ll look at how teams get their continuous capability online and keep their pipeline healthy.
A great class but some of the quiz questions were difficult to pull out from the material- when I would get a wring answer and re-watch the video, it was still not very clear what the answer would be.
Great instructor. The course provides a high-level insight into CD and DevOps. Quizzes could be designed better. Not all of the false choices were necessarily false.
Fantastic learning. It was a unique way of learning. It helped me to stitch the knowledge I had in pieces. Thank you for the wonderful insight, assessment, interviews.
The course gave a really good overview of basic concepts and terms. It's helped me articulate devops concepts in the office and communicate effectively with the development and operations team.
