About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Some familiarity with software development is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to diagnose a team’s delivery pipeline and bring forward prioritized recommendations to improve it

  • The skill sets and roles involved in DevOps and how they contribute toward a continuous delivery capability

  • How to review and deliver automation tests across the development stack

  • How to facilitate prioritized, iterative team progress on improving a delivery pipeline

Skills you will gain

  • Devops
  • Continuous Delivery
  • Unit Testing
  • Infrastructure As Code
  • System Testing
University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Importance of Velocity & The Jobs of Delivery

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 63 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Your Testing Stack

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 76 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Infrastructure and The Jobs of Ops

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 54 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Delivering Continuously

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 77 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

