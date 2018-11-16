JU
Jan 10, 2021
I am so glad that I took this course. The instructor was excellent - clearly explained things, and made it easy to comprehend the learning objectives, even without having experience writing code.
LL
Sep 19, 2020
One of the most "beautifully" executed course. I enjoyed ! Yes , I enjoyed this course !\n\nAnd I have a suggestion, don't start with devops by "installing jenkins" .\n\nStart with this course !
By Andrey M•
Nov 16, 2018
Too much water. Not very practical
By Sarang M•
Jan 4, 2020
Very beginner-friendly. I think the pace and content of this course would help relatively new software developers a lot in understanding what practices are being used in top notch companies
By Lucie F•
Oct 20, 2020
The course gave a really good overview of basic concepts and terms. It's helped me articulate devops concepts in the office and communicate effectively with the development and operations team.
By MKAB•
Nov 6, 2019
Excellent class. Reaches a good level of depth and detail while assuming no background in the subjects presented. Great instructor. Interviews to increase concrete examples are well done.
By Kim H•
Jul 22, 2019
A great introduction to DevOps. Gives an overview of DevOps components, related processes and primary reasons for implementing DevOps. The course is mostly a conceptual overview and discussion of elements involved, thus no tool knowledge or hands-on necessary. If you have test or development experience a couple of the videos and examples will be trivial and can be enjoyed at 1.25 video speed. The quizzes were surprisingly good at verifying your understanding of the material and emphasize key points in the lectures.
By Bruno E S M•
Nov 8, 2018
Excelente curso, principalmente na exploração de ferramentas free/open source como exemplo.
By Ivan L N•
Dec 2, 2019
This course is very great when you are working in a CI/CD environment. This will help you understand the whole pipeline for SW deployment and how can you enhance or speed up the time of deployment. With all the techniques, learning, and new ideas, it is a better kick off for a newbie in the SW industry. Thumbs up for this course!
By Sumit K S•
Dec 23, 2019
Nice DevOps Course. Explains the process in details with examples. gives you an idea on what next things you can do if you already using DevOps, else gives you a good understanding of it.
By Melisia S•
Oct 20, 2019
Due to there being so much content and details, parts of the lecture were a little difficult to follow but the overall content was very informative. For the areas that were difficult to follow, I went to the transcript as I'm sure many have and the reason for them but the transcripts were a little off, transcribing words wrongly or adding words that were spoken. The course was very enlightening and outlines exactly how CD & DevOps should work and how much more effective it is than what my organization is currently using, of which I really have no coherent description.
By Sarah C•
Nov 16, 2018
Great course- super helpful. I liked that it was so comprehensive on DevOps and delivery. If you want to go learn everything about Kubernetes or Jasmine, there are lots of good options. What I needed was to better understand what all this stuff is and what matters when.
By Jessica U•
Jan 10, 2021
By Lakshay•
Sep 20, 2020
By Venkata N M•
Dec 9, 2019
Course was Excellent in terms of Theory and would be better with practical assignments w.r.to CI/CD real-time applications.
By galimba•
Jun 29, 2020
I don't have enough space within this paragraph to list everything that is wrong with this course. I can only give you a simple yet powerful advice: Don't. Just DON'T !
By shahin m•
Aug 5, 2019
Lot of talking. Simple practical project breakdown and showing the concept would have been helpful
By Daniel T•
Apr 19, 2020
Excellent course on devops and CI/CD. Provides a clear overview of concepts and techniques, also mixing in some nice perspectives and real-world examples "from the trenches". My own role is usually that of project management or product owner (with a strong technical interest as well). For me, the level of information was just right, and provides as lot of useful context. To what certain teams in my organisation are already doing. To what I was already doing in part, but with lacking background knowledge (where this course helps to fill some gaps), And regarding further steps to take to move towards a more continuous pipeline. Very useful!
By Yu C•
Apr 13, 2020
Great course to cover lots of the areas around continuous delivery & DevOps. It doesn't give you lots of technical detail inside (leave it in resource for further study). The benefit for this is for beginner, you can have an overview of how all CICD/DevOps, SRE works. for people who really want to devote to this career, then you can slow down the learning path to check and practices the topics Alex provided in resources. No one can be an expert in all those areas. The interviews in later weeks are great information to understand what the first line experts' thinking for this job.
By CIRIELLO V•
Dec 29, 2021
Thanks to the course! It explains very well the importance of to build a continuous integration and continuous delivery CI/CD pipelene where automatically to build, run the entire tests pyramid: small tests, medium tests and larges system test, and deploy it to the production in order to have an infrastructure able to create and validate new incremental features for the clients and to test our iterations/sprints in a real production environment ensuring working software and that the software verifies the clients needs.
By sara m•
Jan 17, 2022
If you are interested in DevOps, this course will be a good start for you to get acquainted with its main concepts and make you curious enough to learn more and work with it and keep going. Especially interviewing people with experience in DevOps is very useful and inspiring. Mr. Alex Cowan ,course instructor, seems to want to teach you everything. With a very fluent and honest expression. Thank you Mr. Alex.
By Nehe A•
Apr 18, 2020
Really great course to give overview of CI/CI and practical examples and connect with CI/CD company leaders to share details. Learnt a lot on basics as well as importance of this. At start felt like lot of theory being shared but later as course progressed got to see application or web development teams using CI/CD in action from CircleCI. Thank you Alex for sharing your knowledge and helping me learn CI/CD.
By Ganindu D J•
May 24, 2020
It is a very interesting topic in the industry nowadays to be more productive by leveraging CI/CD pipelines. The idea of Continuous Delivery & DevOps was very well expressed by the course instructor and with the interviews, the viewers can grasp almost a full picture about why we need to think about CI/CD pipelines in depth. I highly recommend this course for anyone who has ambitions toward this topic.
By Harapriya D•
Sep 24, 2020
This course covers in depth concept of How CICD works in an organization.
Alex has explained the concepts of Dev/Testing/Ops very granular level which is easy to understand.
Along with the course module the interviews recordings also gives an idea of how people have implemented the DevOps concepts.
Overall the course material is very helpful and gives a very good insight into CICD Process completely.
By Ali O•
Jun 9, 2020
This course has enlightened me for having a knowledge of CI/CD & DevOps training. I am happy that Alex was very informative, clear with his points, and knowledgeable teacher on the subject. Interviews on Week4 was very good to hear how other companies were using CI/CD and how they achieved their goals. I am so happy to learn and have a knowledge on this subject.
By Samuel A Y A•
Sep 26, 2019
The Lecturer was great in every step of the way. Explanations were very clear and concise. But I will encourage the facilitating of a practical and engaging project for a much more hands on approach. In General the course was great. I also enjoyed knowledge shared by allowing other professionals discuss how the manage the CI/CD in their various work places.
By Ernest S•
May 26, 2019
I was looking for something relatively non-technical, but helps understand at a high level what is needed before I can achieve "CICD" in my ops team which is a mandate handed to traditional ops. This course explains in a simple manner with some useful tools along the way, the steps, challenges and points you to the start line for your team.