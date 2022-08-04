About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Lessons from expert entrepreneurs

  • A deep understanding of uncertainty

  • Real-life examples of new venture creation

Skills you will gain

  • Persuasive communication
  • Cocreation
  • Effectual Reasoning
  • Idea Generation
  • Failure management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

I Don't Have an Idea

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

I Don't Have Resources

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

I'm Afraid to Fail

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
6 hours to complete

I Don't Know What to Do

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder