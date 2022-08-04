Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be an entrepreneur? To start new ventures, build and grow them, be your own boss, create good jobs for other people, make money, and change the world for the better? Do you dream about becoming an entrepreneur but worry that it may be too difficult, require more resources than you have, or involve too much responsibility? Do you fear you don’t have what it takes, or that you might fail not just once, but over and over again?
What you will learn
Lessons from expert entrepreneurs
A deep understanding of uncertainty
Real-life examples of new venture creation
Skills you will gain
- Persuasive communication
- Cocreation
- Effectual Reasoning
- Idea Generation
- Failure management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
I Don't Have an Idea
10 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
I Don't Have Resources
9 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
I'm Afraid to Fail
8 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
I Don't Know What to Do
9 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
