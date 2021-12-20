About this Course

Intermediate Level

This class is geared towards biologists, bacteriologists, and bioinformaticians with a basic knowledge of comparative genomics.

What you will learn

  • Learn how to assemble a bacterial genome

  • Learn how to annotate a bacterial genome

  • Learn how to generate a phylogenetic tree from a set of bacterial genomes

  • Learn how to perform basic comparative analyses of a set of bacterial genomes

Intermediate Level

This class is geared towards biologists, bacteriologists, and bioinformaticians with a basic knowledge of comparative genomics.

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Assembly

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 49 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Annotation

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 77 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Comprehensive Genome Analysis

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 101 min)

