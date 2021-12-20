This course provides demonstrations and exercises for performing common genomics-based analysis tasks of bacterial sequence data. It uses PATRIC, the PathoSystems Resource Integration Center, as the platform for analysis. PATRIC is the NIH/NIAID-funded bacterial Bioinformatics Resource Center, providing comprehensive bacterial genomic data with integrated analysis tools and visualizations. PATRIC also provides a private workspace where users can upload and analyze their own data.
This class is geared towards biologists, bacteriologists, and bioinformaticians with a basic knowledge of comparative genomics.
Learn how to assemble a bacterial genome
Learn how to annotate a bacterial genome
Learn how to generate a phylogenetic tree from a set of bacterial genomes
Learn how to perform basic comparative analyses of a set of bacterial genomes
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
This lesson provides an introduction to PATRIC, the PathoSystems Resource Integration Center, a Bioinformatics Resource Center dedicated to supporting bacterial research. PATRIC provides comprehensive bacterial genomic data with integrated analysis tools and visualizations. PATRIC also provides a private workspace where users can upload and analyze their own data. PATRIC will serve as the platform for the analysis methods covered in this module.
Assembly
This lesson provides step-by-step instructions for assembling a genome from a set of bacterial sequence reads using the PATRIC Genome Assembly Service. Exercises are included to enhance comprehension and build proficiency in using the assembly process.
Annotation
This lesson provides step-by-step instructions for annotating a genome from contigs using the PATRIC Genome Annotation Service. Exercises are included to enhance comprehension and build proficiency in using the annotation process.
Comprehensive Genome Analysis
This lesson provides step-by-step instructions for assembling, annotating, and performing an automated analysis of a genome from a set of bacterial sequence reads using the PATRIC Comprehensive Genome Analysis Service. Exercises are included to enhance comprehension and build proficiency in using the service.
it was very informative course and i enjoyed doing home works and assessments. thank you\n\nRegards\n\nNeeraja
i appreciate the dedication and design of the course. it so practical and friendly. thank You Dr. Rebecca.
I appreciate the instructors for this amazing course that sharpen my skills in the bacterial genome analysis.
It was great learning course. I learned so many new things from course
