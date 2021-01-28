Chevron Left
Back to Bacterial Bioinformatics

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Bacterial Bioinformatics by University of Virginia

4.6
stars
72 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

This course provides demonstrations and exercises for performing common genomics-based analysis tasks of bacterial sequence data. It uses PATRIC, the PathoSystems Resource Integration Center, as the platform for analysis. PATRIC is the NIH/NIAID-funded bacterial Bioinformatics Resource Center, providing comprehensive bacterial genomic data with integrated analysis tools and visualizations. PATRIC also provides a private workspace where users can upload and analyze their own data. Course participants will gain skills needed to do comparative analysis of bacterial genomes, starting with raw sequence data.The lessons in the first module cover genome assembly, annotation, phylogenetic tree construction, and protein family / proteome comparisons. Each lesson builds on the previous, creating a complete baseline analysis workflow....

Top reviews

NG

Feb 14, 2022

it was very informative course and i enjoyed doing home works and assessments.\n\nthank you\n\nRegards\n\nNeeraja

WH

Dec 20, 2021

I appreciate the instructors for this amazing course that sharpen my skills in the bacterial genome analysis.

Filter by:

1 - 20 of 20 Reviews for Bacterial Bioinformatics

By Abdul K

Jan 28, 2021

Stunning for bioinformatics

By ping.hu@gmail.com

Dec 24, 2020

very useful course , can solve a lot of problem in bacterium genome analysis easily

By 2040_ANSHU S

Feb 26, 2021

Why certificate is not showing

By Sivaraman G

Apr 23, 2021

First of all, I wish to thank you for making me to attend the Bacterial Bioinformatics course through Coursera. Learnt a lot in related to Bacterial Bioinformatics mainly on the Genome sequences, presently handling two Indo-UK projects on AMR surveillance in one-health perspectives based on WGS.

Once again extending my sincere heartfelt thank you for the Bacterial Bioinformatics.

By Wael A M H

Dec 21, 2021

I appreciate the instructors for this amazing course that sharpen my skills in the bacterial genome analysis.

By MONALISA M

Sep 6, 2021

Extremely good course, great content and didactic teacher.

By ogbolu E

Jan 15, 2022

​Very useful and important. Wonderful Tutor.

By Leen A

Mar 18, 2021

Very useful but I can’t find my certificate

By Aseel A

Aug 14, 2021

Thank you enjoyably, beneficial course.

By Aline P C

Jun 26, 2021

Excellent course!

By Nicholas H

Apr 28, 2021

Very good

By Megan M

Jan 11, 2022

having completed the first 2 weeks, I think the course title is misleading. The lessons aren't so much about concepts in bacterial bioinformatics as they are tutorials for PATRIC. Still useful, but not what I was looking for

By Neeraja G

Feb 15, 2022

it was very informative course and i enjoyed doing home works and assessments.

thank you

Regards

Neeraja

By Christiane K

Mar 27, 2021

I very much enjoyed the course.

By Amro H

Feb 20, 2022

One of the best MOOC courses

By Clara M F G

Apr 4, 2022

EXCESIONAL

By Gebreab T

Feb 5, 2022

i appreciate the dedication and design of the course. it so practical and friendly. thank You Dr. Rebecca.

By DrPurvi R

Apr 29, 2022

It was great learning course. I learned so many new things from course

By Deniz Y

Jan 22, 2022

N​o Certificate available.

By Bishoy H r

Feb 16, 2022

so bad

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder