NG
Feb 14, 2022
it was very informative course and i enjoyed doing home works and assessments.\n\nthank you\n\nRegards\n\nNeeraja
WH
Dec 20, 2021
I appreciate the instructors for this amazing course that sharpen my skills in the bacterial genome analysis.
By Abdul K•
Jan 28, 2021
Stunning for bioinformatics
By ping.hu@gmail.com•
Dec 24, 2020
very useful course , can solve a lot of problem in bacterium genome analysis easily
By 2040_ANSHU S•
Feb 26, 2021
Why certificate is not showing
By Sivaraman G•
Apr 23, 2021
First of all, I wish to thank you for making me to attend the Bacterial Bioinformatics course through Coursera. Learnt a lot in related to Bacterial Bioinformatics mainly on the Genome sequences, presently handling two Indo-UK projects on AMR surveillance in one-health perspectives based on WGS.
Once again extending my sincere heartfelt thank you for the Bacterial Bioinformatics.
By Wael A M H•
Dec 21, 2021
By MONALISA M•
Sep 6, 2021
Extremely good course, great content and didactic teacher.
By ogbolu E•
Jan 15, 2022
Very useful and important. Wonderful Tutor.
By Leen A•
Mar 18, 2021
Very useful but I can’t find my certificate
By Aseel A•
Aug 14, 2021
Thank you enjoyably, beneficial course.
By Aline P C•
Jun 26, 2021
Excellent course!
By Nicholas H•
Apr 28, 2021
Very good
By Megan M•
Jan 11, 2022
having completed the first 2 weeks, I think the course title is misleading. The lessons aren't so much about concepts in bacterial bioinformatics as they are tutorials for PATRIC. Still useful, but not what I was looking for
By Neeraja G•
Feb 15, 2022
By Christiane K•
Mar 27, 2021
I very much enjoyed the course.
By Amro H•
Feb 20, 2022
One of the best MOOC courses
By Clara M F G•
Apr 4, 2022
EXCESIONAL
By Gebreab T•
Feb 5, 2022
i appreciate the dedication and design of the course. it so practical and friendly. thank You Dr. Rebecca.
By DrPurvi R•
Apr 29, 2022
It was great learning course. I learned so many new things from course
By Deniz Y•
Jan 22, 2022
No Certificate available.
By Bishoy H r•
Feb 16, 2022
so bad