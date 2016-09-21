About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Business Strategy Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to identify and evaluate opportunities to scale an organization

  • How to enter new markets and apply game theory to analyze, assess, and respond to competitors

  • How to assess the impact of a potential merger and acquisition and avoid common pitfalls of this type of growth

  • How to unlock the keys to innovation, from building an innovative capability to adding value from innovation to determining an innovation strategy

Skills you will gain

  • Mergers And Acquisitions (M&A)
  • innovation strategy
  • Strategic Thinking
  • Business Strategy
  • growth strategy
Instructors

Offered by

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Growth through Scaling

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 78 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Growth through Entry

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 48 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Growth through Acquisition

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 65 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Growth through Innovation

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUSINESS GROWTH STRATEGY

About the Business Strategy Specialization

Business Strategy

