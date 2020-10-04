DD
Apr 21, 2020
Essential Business Concepts and Growth Strategies provides an enhanced vision for the learners to look for a strategic growth opportunity of any firm in the competitive and non-competitive market.
Sep 20, 2021
One would learn intersting concepts like Scenerio planning, game theory, M&A etc. Higly recommended for enterpreneurs and someone who is responsible for growth in an organisation.
Oct 4, 2020
learned about how to manage innovation and how to appropriate gains from innovation. most importantly learnt about how to incentivize innovation as a leader in the firm
Dec 21, 2015
At first I didn't see this course as particularly interesting, but with the first week's lectures I understood its approach and I believe it is a very important aspect of business strategy.
Overall, the entire specialization gives a wide range of tools to be used in a company or a new venture with spectacular results.
I highly recommend any or all of the courses offered in this specialization.
Apr 22, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
It was pleasure and helpful to know the strategies of the business world. Anew picture all together for the students like us which will be helpful to gain knowledge.
Sep 24, 2020
This course is very enlightening especially for non business professionals who intend to venture into business. I have gained knowledge of analyzing every business move strategically before implementing it since one wrong move could lead to huge losses.
Sep 27, 2020
Initially, I was afraid of taking up this course because its not in my line. But I have thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it, the teachers are amazing and every lesson is well articulated. Thank you for the opportunity.
Apr 17, 2016
The course is great for getting an overview of business growth strategy. If I had a recommendation to even improve the course further, it would be helpful to receive a bit more details on the concepts introduced.
Apr 3, 2021
Thank you for a great course. The content was so easy to understand and follow.
I am able to apply every aspect of what I have learnt from this course. Thank you
Jun 12, 2020
Gave a brief understanding about the ways to grow for a business and the frameworks associated with them. Also, the peer reviewed assignments are very nice.
May 3, 2016
This course provide useful tools to understand and evaluate growth strategy. I recommend this course if you need to learn how to evaluate a growth strategy.
Sep 28, 2020
I enjoyed the succinct video lessons that went straight to the point. Relevant examples were provided. they examples resonated with our contexts. Good job.
Apr 26, 2020
It would be helpful to be able to see the progress on the peer reviews to know how many have been completed, as we wait for the final grade to be posted.
Sep 29, 2018
This is a solid strategy course where you'll learn about grown through scaling, new market entry, acquisition, innovation and performance excellence.
Jun 14, 2020
Real life case studies, conceptual learning and rigorous project work - all of these make this course a unique one in the field of strategy.
Feb 7, 2017
This course keeps the high quality of prequel course. And helps me to understand many factors that influence in business growth.
Dec 12, 2017
As part of my path towards analyzing business in whose stock to invest, this course is a perfect addition to my tool belt.
Sep 28, 2020
The course has been helpful with impacting skills to enable one promote growth of any company
Oct 6, 2020
An excellent program with the appropiate tools to create a robust business growth strategy.
Apr 7, 2022
This course has helped me to lear more for my carreer growth .In this couse I leart Business devolopment skills ,communication skills ,sales skils,Negotioation skills,goals & focus & creative thinking and all the lessions are helpful for our career growth ..Thanks for our Management for providing such cources to devolop our skills personally & profesionally .
Feb 2, 2022
The Course Instructors, Michael Lenox and Jared Harris, were brilliant in their pedagogy styles. Lucid explanation of the subject with real life examples by the helped me to grasp Business Growth Strategy concepts well and quickly. The Strategic Tools taught in the course helped me to quantify the qualitative aspects of the four Growth Strategies.
Oct 13, 2020
Excellent course. The course slowly builds up and covers a lot of ground in strategy. It is not an easy course if one is genuinely trying to do the assignments without finding short-cuts. The teachers make it flow effortlessly but cover a lot of relevant stuff in the crisp videos. Please keep on updating it with new cases and new concepts.
Dec 19, 2015
Excellent course. Continue building on the basics of the prior two courses (Business Strategy & Advanced Business Strategy) which is part of the specialization offered. The professors are fantastic and the course material very relevant to those with a focus on picking up the basics of business strategy.
Feb 9, 2022
I enjoyed lot with very good learning experience, while going through thsi course as " Business Growth Strategy". Course containts are very good with excellent video leacturers by highly professional persnalities. Surely will help this course me to scale up further . Everyone need to attempt this .
Mar 29, 2022
The course covers the concepts of how to strategically grow your business. The quizzes are tricky so you have to fully understand and digest the concepts discussed in the lessons. The final assignment requires you reaserch and fully apply the concepts learned to real-life scenarios.
Aug 25, 2020
This course helps you to understand the concept and also test you with a real time project with topic of your choice, thus making you to use the concepts that is being taught, I have already started using these concepts for my professional work, thanks to coursera.