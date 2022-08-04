About this Course

Beginner Level

사전 경험이 필요하지 않습니다.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • 디자인 씽킹은 무엇이며 언제 사용하는가

  • 기회를 포착하고 행동을 취하도록 준비하는 방법

  • 디자인 씽킹을 활용하여 혁신적인 아이디어를 도출하는 방법

  • 도출된 아이디어 중 구체적이고 바람직한 결과를 가져올 아이디어를 결정하는 방법

Beginner Level

사전 경험이 필요하지 않습니다.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
Korean

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

디자인 씽킹이란 무엇인가?

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 59 min), 2 readings
Week2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

혁신을 위한 마인드 갖추기

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 56 min)
Week3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

아이디어 생성

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min)
Week4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

실험

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 55 min)

