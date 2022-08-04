오늘날 혁신은 모두의 관심사입니다. 글로벌 기업의 관리자이든, 스타트업 창업자이든, 정부기관 공무원이나 초등학교 선생님까지, 모든 사람들이 효율성에 대한 기대를 받습니다. 즉, 더 적은 자원으로 더 많은 성과를 내는 것입니다. 이것이 바로 디자인 씽킹(Design Thinking)이 필요한 이유죠. 모든 종류의 조직 내 모든 수준에서 디자인 씽킹은 혁신적인 사고를 통해 창의적인 기회를 발견하는 데 필요한 도구를 제공합니다. 여러분은 아직 그 기회를 발견하지 못했을 뿐입니다.
혁신을 위한 디자인 씽킹University of Virginia
What you will learn
디자인 씽킹은 무엇이며 언제 사용하는가
기회를 포착하고 행동을 취하도록 준비하는 방법
디자인 씽킹을 활용하여 혁신적인 아이디어를 도출하는 방법
도출된 아이디어 중 구체적이고 바람직한 결과를 가져올 아이디어를 결정하는 방법
디자인 씽킹이란 무엇인가?
혁신을 위한 마인드 갖추기
아이디어 생성
실험
