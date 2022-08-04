About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level

초급 수준의 강좌이지만, 약간의 비즈니스 관련 지식이나 경험이 있다면 학습에 도움이 될 수 있습니다.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • 리더십의 본질을 활용하여 우수한 팀으로 거듭나도록 할 수 있습니다.

  • 전략 및 전략 선택지를 파악할 수 있습니다.

  • 전략을 실현함에 있어 팀에 책임감을 불어넣을 수 있습니다.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level

초급 수준의 강좌이지만, 약간의 비즈니스 관련 지식이나 경험이 있다면 학습에 도움이 될 수 있습니다.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
Korean

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

경영이란 무엇일까요?

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

경영과 리더십의 차이

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

전략: 전략이란 무엇이며, 전략은 어떻게 사업에 도움을 주는가

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

사업 성장을 위한 전략기획(1부)

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder