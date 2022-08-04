경영 및 전략기획의 본질에서는 사업 운영의 기초와 조직의 성장 및 수익성 개선을 촉진하는 전략을 소개합니다. 수강생은 본 강좌를 통해 경영과 리더십을 확실히 이해하고, 경영과 리더십의 차이점을 파악하며, 강한 리더십이 인력 개발에 어떤 역할을 하는지 배우게 됩니다. 또한 전략이 무엇이며 핵심 전략이 어떻게 조직을 경쟁자보다 앞설 수 있게끔 만들어주는지를 배우게 됩니다. 기타 주제로는 조치 계획 수립 및 책임감에 대해 다루게 됩니다.
Beginner Level
초급 수준의 강좌이지만, 약간의 비즈니스 관련 지식이나 경험이 있다면 학습에 도움이 될 수 있습니다.
Approx. 9 hours to complete
Korean
What you will learn
리더십의 본질을 활용하여 우수한 팀으로 거듭나도록 할 수 있습니다.
전략 및 전략 선택지를 파악할 수 있습니다.
전략을 실현함에 있어 팀에 책임감을 불어넣을 수 있습니다.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
경영이란 무엇일까요?
2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
경영과 리더십의 차이
2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
전략: 전략이란 무엇이며, 전략은 어떻게 사업에 도움을 주는가
2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
사업 성장을 위한 전략기획(1부)
3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
