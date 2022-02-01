Get Started with Canva
26 ratings
Learn to use various features available on Canva
Learn to create an animated video on Canva from scratch
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1 hour long project-based course, you will learn to use Canva which is an online graphic tool that is used to create designs for various categories. This course includes Canva introduction, exploration of Canva Dashboard, and then you will learn to create animated videos using the Canva platform. So we are going to create an animated COVID19 prevention video on Canva from the scratch. By the end of this project, you will be able to create amazing animated videos from the scratch using the Canva Platform and you will also learn how you can use different sections like text, images, elements, videos, and audio present on the Canva's dashboard to create your designs. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Design
video
Marketing
Graphic Design
Canva
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to Canva
Exploration of Canva dashboard
Create & design page1 for the video
Create & design page2 for the video
Create & design page3 for the video
Create & design page4 for the video
Create & design final page for the video
Preview & download the video
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by APFeb 1, 2022
i feel good about this guided project that help me to discover some more facts and techniques about the animation video making in canva.
