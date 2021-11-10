Learner Reviews & Feedback for Get Started with Canva by Coursera Project Network
In this 1 hour long project-based course, you will learn to use Canva which is an online graphic tool that is used to create designs for various categories. This course includes Canva introduction, exploration of Canva Dashboard, and then you will learn to create animated videos using the Canva platform. So we are going to create an animated COVID19 prevention video on Canva from the scratch.
By the end of this project, you will be able to create amazing animated videos from the scratch using the Canva Platform and you will also learn how you can use different sections like text, images, elements, videos, and audio present on the Canva's dashboard to create your designs.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Si
Nov 9, 2021
This is a very helpful and easy to follow instructional video.
By Catherine R M
Mar 28, 2022
The instructor did her best
By Duíllio T S
Aug 31, 2021
Excelente curso.
By Vibhor B
Dec 20, 2021
Good
By Harsuani
Apr 15, 2022
m
By 2244 A P
Feb 2, 2022
i feel good about this guided project that help me to discover some more facts and techniques about the animation video making in canva.