Canva for teachers
Learn how to access Canva for teachers.
Design assignments, videos and classroom kits using Canva
In this guided project the learner will learn how to take advantage of Canva as a teacher. Canva is a graphic design online software that allows you to design many things, if offers templates, and many other tools to allow you to create everything you need, from presentations, assignments, schedules and much more. Canva has an Education Program that will give access to teachers to Canva Pro totally free. In this guided project you will explore the home page in Canva and learn how to access Canva for teachers, you will set up engaging experiences for your digital classroom, you will learn how to develop personal relationships with your students using Canva, and you will create a schedule for you and for your student, find the perfect classroom kit for you and finally customize your assignments to have the same style as your classroom.
Creativity
Teaching Method
Graphic Design
Canva
Teaching
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Explore the home page in Canva and learn how to access Canva for teachers
Set up an engaging experience for your digital classroom using Canva
Develop personal relationships with your students using Canva
Create the perfect schedule to keep track of your busy class schedule using Canva
Get your classroom ready with a classroomkit in Canva
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.