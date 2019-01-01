Learner Reviews & Feedback for Canva for teachers by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this guided project the learner will learn how to take advantage of Canva as a teacher. Canva is a graphic design online software that allows you to design many things, if offers templates, and many other tools to allow you to create everything you need, from presentations, assignments, schedules and much more. Canva has an Education Program that will give access to teachers to Canva Pro totally free. In this guided project you will explore the home page in Canva and learn how to access Canva for teachers, you will set up engaging experiences for your digital classroom, you will learn how to develop personal relationships with your students using Canva, and you will create a schedule for you and for your student, find the perfect classroom kit for you and finally customize your assignments to have the same style as your classroom....