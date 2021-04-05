Design Your Virtual Classroom with Canva
Develop a Zoom virtual background template using Canva
Modify a Canva template to create a personalized virtual classroom
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will learn how to design your virtual classroom using Canva. We will create a Zoom virtual background for your classroom and a virtual classroom design for your learning platform. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value added business marketing collateral. We can use Canva to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration. You will learn how to plan and organize your ideas and utilize graphic design tools as you create your virtual classroom. This project will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
This project is designed for someone who possesses knowledge of Canva and looking for additional uses or projects to create using Canva.
Education
Canva
Marketing
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Canva account and navigate the Canva dashboard
Develop a Zoom virtual background template using Canva
Use graphic design tools to create a Zoom virtual background template
Modify a Canva template to create a personalized virtual classroom
Share, save and organize your Canva projects
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
