Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design Your Virtual Classroom with Canva by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will learn how to design your virtual classroom using Canva. We will create a Zoom virtual background for your classroom and a virtual classroom design for your learning platform.
You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value added business marketing collateral. We can use Canva to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration. You will learn how to plan and organize your ideas and utilize graphic design tools as you create your virtual classroom.
This project will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Design Your Virtual Classroom with Canva
By Yash C
•
Jun 13, 2021
Nice and interesting project!! Special thanks to the instructor and the coursera team for the wonderful efforts that they had done for the students in enhancing their skills.