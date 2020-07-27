Use Canva to Design Digital Course Collateral

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Use features in Canva

Use design tools to create digital course collateral

Create a fillable PDF

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

By the end of this project, you will create digital course collateral for use in your digital courses. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value-added course collateral. This course will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva. You will create a course promo graphic, a fillable PDF, a worksheet, and a course certificate for your digital course collateral in this project. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Marketing

  • Social Media

  • Graphic Design

  • Canva

  • Digital Media

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Create a Course Promo Graphic

  2. Create a Course Checklist

  3. Create a Fillable PDF

  4. Create a Worksheet for a Digital Course

  5. Create a Course Certificate for a Digital Course

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

