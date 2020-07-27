Use Canva to Design Digital Course Collateral
Use features in Canva
Use design tools to create digital course collateral
Create a fillable PDF
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will create digital course collateral for use in your digital courses. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value-added course collateral. This course will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva. You will create a course promo graphic, a fillable PDF, a worksheet, and a course certificate for your digital course collateral in this project. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Marketing
Social Media
Graphic Design
Canva
Digital Media
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Course Promo Graphic
Create a Course Checklist
Create a Fillable PDF
Create a Worksheet for a Digital Course
Create a Course Certificate for a Digital Course
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by KAJul 27, 2020
The course is very informative. The instructor divided the time perfectly on the right segments. Her elaboration was quite good too. I would rate 6 stars if possible
by RADec 13, 2021
It's a wonderful experience learning how to use Canva with instructor's guide. It took some time for the page to load and could lag from time to time. However, it worth the time.
by LSAug 20, 2021
This course is very helpful for work and personal purposes. It was great! Thank you for this opportunity. Kudos to all the people who are behind this and especially to the instructor. 🥳
by SDOct 21, 2020
It was a valuable and information course especially for me as an way to graphic designer...i could grab some importation n fastest way to make any design from canvas
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
