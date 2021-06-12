LS
Aug 20, 2021
This course is very helpful for work and personal purposes. It was great! Thank you for this opportunity. Kudos to all the people who are behind this and especially to the instructor. 🥳
RA
Dec 13, 2021
It's a wonderful experience learning how to use Canva with instructor's guide. It took some time for the page to load and could lag from time to time. However, it worth the time.
By Kiêm P•
Jun 12, 2021
This guide is too basic, you should check it carefully before enroll. If you already know a little about Canva or PowerPonit, this is not for you. But if you are completely beginner, go for it.
By Khandaker M A•
Jul 28, 2020
The course is very informative. The instructor divided the time perfectly on the right segments. Her elaboration was quite good too. I would rate 6 stars if possible
By Aditya K•
Oct 2, 2021
This course has helped me a lot in learning how to make a Promo Graphic, a Checklist, a Fillable pdf, a Checklist, and a Course Certificate.
By HIMANSHU P•
Jul 20, 2020
Great and amazing experience in learning this course. The instructor explanation is best. I am very much satisfied with this course.
By Kanthi S S•
Jul 27, 2020
Amazing Course! <3
By Muhammad S J•
Dec 6, 2021
The recorded video still using the old version of Canva, need to update it. Thank you.
By Sandesh M•
Apr 2, 2022
I am so grateful for the opportunity to take this course. I like that the instructor is such a great model for best practices. Overall course structure is great, understandable, and increases our knowledge. Thanks to this course, I already feel so much more confident about my skills, and I am excited to update all of my courses. This course has been invaluable to me. Thank you!!!
By Aurora H•
Jul 24, 2021
The course was fantastic. I have learned a lot about social entrepreneurship. I had never taken a MOOC that had so much information and personalized exercises. Thank you very much teacher Soledad.
By Le S•
Aug 21, 2021
By Rushi A•
Dec 13, 2021
By Atharva P•
Apr 28, 2021
I had past experience with Canva for my resume and project-related documentations, but this course opened a whole new section for me, Thanks a lot.
By Nurit A•
Apr 7, 2021
I added several things that I have learned, that I did not know on how to use Canva, I liked the course very much. Thank you.
By Dicky R I•
Jul 23, 2020
Great experience in learning this course and the instructor is comfortable with the materials made me learn to be faster.
By Anastasia B•
Nov 2, 2020
Very well explained! It was easy to understand and learn in a few hours. Great tool to use it in the future.
By Elsa P•
Dec 14, 2020
This is a very informative short introduction course to design a fast and easy marketing collater on canva.
By Irina I•
Aug 30, 2021
thanks a lot, all explanations were so clear! I'm a beginner- so it was really interesting to me!
By Henry S•
Oct 23, 2020
It is very useful and quick to help, one improving his design within the digital world.
By Finnley L•
Oct 29, 2021
-the course is great
hope there will be more helpful course like this in the future
By Nguyên P K H•
Oct 23, 2021
It is really detailed Course that I have learnt a lot from. It is really fun too
By Samantha A•
Jul 10, 2021
Enjoyed the course and the way you can do the work side by side with the teacher.
By Maria E G S•
Oct 26, 2020
I love learning Canva through the guided projects in Coursera. Thank you so much!
By Krishna M•
Aug 17, 2021
This Experience is really good for me. that Guide me to new learning skill.
By Justin J S T•
Dec 19, 2021
I like how the speaker/teacher taught me starting from the basics of Canva
By Fouanta G•
Dec 9, 2021
You are fantastic, I am very thankful for the knowlwdge that I learned!
By Annisa D Y•
Sep 20, 2021
This course really helped me in using the canva application, thankyou :)