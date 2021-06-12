Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will create digital course collateral for use in your digital courses. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value-added course collateral. This course will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva. You will create a course promo graphic, a fillable PDF, a worksheet, and a course certificate for your digital course collateral in this project. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

LS

Aug 20, 2021

RA

Dec 13, 2021

By Kiêm P

Jun 12, 2021

This guide is too basic, you should check it carefully before enroll. If you already know a little about Canva or PowerPonit, this is not for you. But if you are completely beginner, go for it.

By Khandaker M A

Jul 28, 2020

The course is very informative. The instructor divided the time perfectly on the right segments. Her elaboration was quite good too. I would rate 6 stars if possible

By Aditya K

Oct 2, 2021

This course has helped me a lot in learning how to make a Promo Graphic, a Checklist, a Fillable pdf, a Checklist, and a Course Certificate.

By HIMANSHU P

Jul 20, 2020

Great and amazing experience in learning this course. The instructor explanation is best. I am very much satisfied with this course.

By Kanthi S S

Jul 27, 2020

Amazing Course! <3

By Muhammad S J

Dec 6, 2021

The recorded video still using the old version of Canva, need to update it. Thank you.

By Sandesh M

Apr 2, 2022

I am so grateful for the opportunity to take this course. I like that the instructor is such a great model for best practices. Overall course structure is great, understandable, and increases our knowledge. Thanks to this course, I already feel so much more confident about my skills, and I am excited to update all of my courses. This course has been invaluable to me. Thank you!!!

By Aurora H

Jul 24, 2021

The course was fantastic. I have learned a lot about social entrepreneurship. I had never taken a MOOC that had so much information and personalized exercises. Thank you very much teacher Soledad.

By Le S

Aug 21, 2021

This course is very helpful for work and personal purposes. It was great! Thank you for this opportunity. Kudos to all the people who are behind this and especially to the instructor. 🥳

By Rushi A

Dec 13, 2021

It's a wonderful experience learning how to use Canva with instructor's guide. It took some time for the page to load and could lag from time to time. However, it worth the time.

By Atharva P

Apr 28, 2021

I had past experience with Canva for my resume and project-related documentations, but this course opened a whole new section for me, Thanks a lot.

By Nurit A

Apr 7, 2021

I added several things that I have learned, that I did not know on how to use Canva, I liked the course very much. Thank you.

By Dicky R I

Jul 23, 2020

Great experience in learning this course and the instructor is comfortable with the materials made me learn to be faster.

By Anastasia B

Nov 2, 2020

Very well explained! It was easy to understand and learn in a few hours. Great tool to use it in the future.

By Elsa P

Dec 14, 2020

This is a very informative short introduction course to design a fast and easy marketing collater on canva.

By Irina I

Aug 30, 2021

thanks a lot, all explanations were so clear! I'm a beginner- so it was really interesting to me!

By Henry S

Oct 23, 2020

It is very useful and quick to help, one improving his design within the digital world.

By Finnley L

Oct 29, 2021

-the course is great

hope there will be more helpful course like this in the future

By Nguyên P K H

Oct 23, 2021

I​t is really detailed Course that I have learnt a lot from. It is really fun too

By Samantha A

Jul 10, 2021

Enjoyed the course and the way you can do the work side by side with the teacher.

By Maria E G S

Oct 26, 2020

I love learning Canva through the guided projects in Coursera. Thank you so much!

By Krishna M

Aug 17, 2021

This Experience is really good for me. that Guide me to new learning skill.

By Justin J S T

Dec 19, 2021

I like how the speaker/teacher taught me starting from the basics of Canva

By Fouanta G

Dec 9, 2021

Y​ou are fantastic, I am very thankful for the knowlwdge that I learned!

By Annisa D Y

Sep 20, 2021

This course really helped me in using the canva application, thankyou :)

