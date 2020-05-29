Do you work for a nonprofit or in the social sector? Are you struggling to solve the problems and meet the needs of the people you serve? Come learn more about how design thinking, a human-centered approach to problem solving, can help you truly understand an issue, generate ideas worth testing and iterate to find solutions that make a real difference. Through global stories from areas as diverse as government, health care, and education, we’ll show you the tools, techniques and mindset needed to use design thinking to uncover new and creative solutions in the social sector.
No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.
What design thinking is and when to use it
How to prepare to see and take action when opportunity arises
How to use design thinking to generate innovative ideas
How to take the many ideas you generate and determine which ones are likely to produce specific, desired outcomes
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
DESIGN THINKING FUNDAMENTALS
Welcome to the first week of Design Thinking in the Social Sector! This week, we provide an overview of design thinking: what it is, why it is different, and why we need it in these uncertain times, especially in complex organizations. We’ll examine the four simple questions at the heart of the design thinking methodology, and illustrate that approach with a visit to the Kingwood Institute in the UK. We’ll conclude this module by giving you a chance to hear from some other experts – Angela Meyer on the visualization tool and Dan Pink on six abilities that matter most.
BEFORE YOU BEGIN, AND ASKING "WHAT IS?"
Welcome back! This week, we’ll examine the types of problems that are well-suited for design thinking. We'll recognize what we need to do before we begin a project, and then take a deep dive into the first question in the design thinking process, “What is?” and the concepts of insights and design criteria. You’ll see how asking “What is?” helped improve daily living for adults with autism, their families, and the staff of the Kingwood Trust. Then we’ll look at the Monash University Medical Centre in Australia and how it asked this same question to make patient-centered care a reality. Along the way you’ll learn about two design tools: journey mapping and repertoire.
A MINDSET FOR INNOVATION, AND ASKING "WHAT IF?"
Welcome back! This week, we'll continue our exploration of repertoire and a "mindset for innovation" through two personas we call George and Geoffrey. We'll examine the question "What If?" as a way to think about possibilities. You'll look closely at how brainstorming within the design thinking process helped organizations as different as the Federal Drug Administration and the leaders of a small town of Iveragh, Ireland. This week's tools, storytelling and stakeholder mapping, illustrate ways to gather more information about projects and users.
ASKING "WHAT WOWS?" AND "WHAT WORKS?"
Welcome to our final week! This week we transition from idea generation to testing by examining the intersection of what stakeholders want and what the organization can sustainably offer. We'll consider the role of prototypes as a way to test our assumptions about a solution, and consider what it takes to launch a solution into practice, and see real-life examples of prototyping and testing in social sectors as diverse as healthcare and agriculture. You'll begin to think about your own social sector challenge you could tackle with design thinking. We end this week with some advice and actions for impact.
This is very informative. An interesting topic that is really related to my course back in college which is BS Human Ecology
It was a good experience, because I got access to a methodology of analysis and intervention, which you can use to deal with challenges in the social sector.
This useful for people who are starting career at the beging according to my view. This course deals with such a real time examples to identify &understand the concept clearly.
The course very extensive and very elaborately explained. The usage of worked out real life examples added great value for the course. Excellent work by the course designers.
