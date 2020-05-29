About this Course

Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • What design thinking is and when to use it

  • How to prepare to see and take action when opportunity arises

  • How to use design thinking to generate innovative ideas

  • How to take the many ideas you generate and determine which ones are likely to produce specific, desired outcomes

Skills you will gain

  • Prototyping
  • Problem Solving
  • User-Centered Design
  • Design Thinking
  • Social Issues
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

DESIGN THINKING FUNDAMENTALS

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

BEFORE YOU BEGIN, AND ASKING "WHAT IS?"

1 hour to complete
12 videos (Total 57 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

A MINDSET FOR INNOVATION, AND ASKING "WHAT IF?"

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 75 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

ASKING "WHAT WOWS?" AND "WHAT WORKS?"

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 67 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

