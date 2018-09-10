OM
Nov 2, 2020
I really enjoyed the DT course. Provided in-depth examples and explanation about how the tool is implemented. Highly recommended for those who have a little/no knowledge about the tool.
Jun 23, 2020
this was my first course with coursera. i feel very motivated and found an amazing passion here learning with the greatest faculty of the greatest university.\n\nthank you very much.
By Amy C•
Sep 10, 2018
It seems minimal effort was put into making this into a course separate and built on the book this course is based on. Other than videos, there are no other materials except a short useless excerpt from the book - no accompanying handouts, nothing put into a nice table or graph or anything to take away. I guess they're just trying to get you to buy the book.
By Kwame K A•
Jan 22, 2019
It is a great course that helps you rethink your idea of what a problem is by asking more questions about it. Course could do with more practical examples but a great course nonetheless
By Maria E•
Mar 4, 2018
The course isn’t bad but I didn’t find it engaging or practical enough. Examples ran too long, I prefer courses that are more practical in nature.
By Ranjeet D•
May 10, 2018
This not a 'course' in that there is no learning outcome. This is a compilation of talks by people who have authored books on this and related subjects. Is there an adequate body of knowledge on this topic? Maybe not. Let's just call Design Thinking a management jargon at this point and hope it develops some linkages to real management concepts and theby becomes an implmentable practice.
By Paul R•
Jul 20, 2021
Excellent approach to using Design Thinking in the social sector. The examples used were also compelling and illustrated the usefulness of the methodology in the social sector. Without those examples it would be a bit abstract to imagine how it could work or to think that it was better suited to the corporate environment
By Abigail V H•
Sep 3, 2019
Excellent content and knowledgeable instructors. The case studies were very helpful in reinforcing the concepts of the framework. The information is practical, and along with the field guide and the book (of the same name), provides a powerful toolkit for any nonprofit professional.
By Kishori G•
Aug 28, 2019
Design Thinking for socail sector was a very useful course. the videos, clarity of concept and explaination with examples were really very good. The e- learning software was also very helpful. I am happy I completed this course. Thanku team corsera and team verginia University.
By Kalpesh R•
Jan 3, 2018
Super Awesome. The course is amazing and at the same time inspiring. Looking forward to pick up projects in the social sector for goals that are larger than life. Looking forward for continuous guidance and assistance to make a difference in the community and humanity.
By Abdulrahman M M•
Sep 3, 2019
I learned this course on many things that I do have a real need. Thanks for Coursera and the University of Virginia whose offered us having quality education on our destinations.
By Magali M•
Jun 30, 2020
This class gives an excellent overview of Design Thinking methodology in the context of social and nonprofit sector. Videos and examples are extremely relevant and meaningful.
By Sharmin K•
Aug 10, 2020
I'm very glad to have chosen this course! It helped me expand my knowledge and know how to deal with situations that are very difficult to understand. It taught me that we shouldn't immediately start finding solutions, but instead, dwell more on the problem at hand and try to see things from all angles possible. It's also important to involve as many people as possible. I've learnt about new tools like stakeholder mapping, journey mapping, the power of visualization and storytelling to name a few.
By Maulana A P•
Feb 13, 2022
The information offered is both interesting and simple to comprehend. accompanied by examples and explanations, in order to improve understanding of design thinking's application in the real world. The course participants are also encouraged to actively participate in design thinking in response to problems in their surroundings through the final assignment. so that they can put what they've learned into practice
By Sayani D•
Apr 28, 2020
I had no idea about Design Thinking and was apprehensive whether it would be the right choice of course for me. However, after going through all the video learning and readings and training by the team of trainers, I find myself very comfortable and interested in DT tools to apply in the business and social sectors, since I am Sociologist who teach entrepreneurship and leadership management courses. Thank you.
By Tomas C•
Apr 14, 2021
I have to say that i was skeptical about this experience (my first international e-learning course) but the contents offered are worth a try. The stories shows the tools of design thinking in a very practical way, easy to understand and with all the confort of being study at home (also the only way to do it no this pandemic days). Thanks Coursera, Thanks University of Virginia, Thanks Jeanne.
By Rosina J H•
Sep 22, 2020
I found this course to be very helpful. The units were well-designed, and I loved the focus on the greater social good. I highly recommend the class. I have read about design thinking but I believe the 4-question approach is not a list of steps to design thinking, rather it opens the door to more creative ways of looking at a human-centered problem.
By Joshua J B•
May 7, 2020
Loved It! Thank you Jeanne. We digged into some great stuff. I'm a Doctoral candidate in Social Work and my focus on the 12 grand challenges is Harnessing Technology for Social Good, so this was AMAZING! https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshbostick/ Would love to connect and pick your brain on some ideas I have for my two dissertations.
By Daniel O•
Feb 7, 2022
I have no prior experience with Design Thinking and I was looking for a course that demonstrated the use of Design Thinking for cases where the outcomes may not be a physical product of software. This couse provided exactly what I was looking for. The cases are very insightful and the sessions are well organized and delived.
By Estefania C•
Mar 30, 2021
Exceptional course, I obtained here the knowledge and tools I was looking for: design thinking, social impact and people as central human design. The mentors in this course are really passionate about the topic and also very good examples are given to understand better all the modules of the syllabus. I recommend this course.
By Carlo V P C•
Dec 28, 2020
I was familiar with design thinking as a tool for innovation, but adding the social component to it is very important. Social projects require the level of creativity and involvement that are natural to design thinking. I'm glad you have established this connection, and will definitely be applying what I have learned.
By Senthil k J S•
May 27, 2020
Thank you Madam and your Team, you have inspired me in several aspects, specifically "all stakeholders voices are listened and connected to make the prototype for further experiments".
Design thinking changed the mindset of dictatorship into innovativeness.
"Not only design but your thinking for the greater good "
By Yasemin K•
Jul 5, 2020
This course was very easy to follow and understand. There were good examples to understand and the final assignment helped to integrate it all. One improvement could be to add some summary notes of the process described with tools to be used for easy access/remembering in the future.
By VENKATA R M Y•
May 24, 2020
The very good course focussed on all possibilities while solving a problem. The concept of democratic research is what is making this course more impressive. Many social challenges can be solved in the future using this approach. I thank Jeanne M. Liedtka & Team for their efforts.
By Madhavi R•
Nov 22, 2020
Great course and great learning
A big thank you to Prof Jeanne and the entire team for putting together such a wonderful course. The learning outcomes are real. I wholeheartedly pray and how that such noble efforts make this world a better place to live for many people.
By Michel F d S•
Apr 26, 2021
Excellent course! Very well organized and planned, with a very well structured learning path. The contents are very well presented and explained. I learned a lot. Finally, I was able to understand what design thinking is and how it works. Congratulations!
By Maria P H•
Jul 14, 2020
This course gave me the opportunity to open my mind to new knowledge about how to improve and understand the world of business; by doing this I learned the fundamentals tools to improve the way of how a company can be the best version of themselves.