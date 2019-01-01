Sean Martin is an associate professor at University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. His research addresses how organizational and societal contexts affect the leader-follower dynamic. His research appears in top academic journals including Academy of Management Journal, Academy of Management Review, Administrative Science Quarterly, Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, Journal of Business Ethics, and Organizational Psychology Review. His work has also been featured in outlets such as the New York Times, Washington Post, CNBC, Forbes, Fast Company, Inc., Harvard Business Review, Boston Globe, and Comedy Central. At Darden, Sean teaches the required first-year course on Leading Organizations in the MBA program, elective courses on the topic of leadership development in the MBA and Executive MBA program. He also regularly teaches in executive education and speaks to practicing managers about topics related to leadership, motivation and engaging people from different walks of life. Before Darden, he taught in the undergraduate, MBA, and doctoral programs at the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. Martin obtained his PhD and an MS in Management from the Johnson School of Management at Cornell University, his MBA from California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo, and his BA in Global Studies and Spanish from the University of California at Santa Barbara.