Education B.A., Miami University; MBA, Ph.D., Michigan State University Biography Scott Snell is the Senior Associate Dean for Executive Education and a Professor of Business Administration at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. He teaches courses in Leadership, Developing Organizational Capability, and Human Capital Consulting. His research focuses on human resources and the mechanisms by which organizations generate, transfer and integrate new knowledge for competitive advantage. He is a co-author of four books: Managing People and Knowledge in Professional Service Firms, Management: Leading and Collaborating in a Competitive World, M: Management and Managing Human Resources. His work has been published in a number of journals such as the Academy of Management Journal, Academy of Management Review, Strategic Management Journal, Journal of Management, Journal of Management Studies and Human Resource Management, and he was recently listed among the top 100 most-cited authors in scholarly journals of management. He has served on the boards of the Strategic Management Society's Human Capital Group, the Society for Human Resource Management Foundation, the Academy of Management's Human Resource Division, the Human Resource Management Journal, the Academy of Management Journal and the Academy of Management Review. Scott has worked with companies such as AstraZeneca, Deutsche Telekom, Shell and United Technologies to align strategy, capability, and investments in talent. Prior to joining the Darden faculty in 2007, Scott was professor and director of executive education at Cornell University's Center for Advanced Human Resource Studies and a professor of management in the Smeal College of Business at Pennsylvania State University. He received a BA in psychology from Miami University, as well as MBA and Ph.D. degrees in business administration from Michigan State University.