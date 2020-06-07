HP
Jul 28, 2019
An excellent short yet effective course that definitely adds constructive value to all startups and large enterprises those want scientific methods to run an effective & sustainable business strategy.
AH
Nov 18, 2019
Amazing stuff!\n\nIt is actually organized in 2 weeks but opens up so many interesting subjects to dig deeper and understand which can help taking your business to the next level.\n\nThanks Alex!
By Darren P C•
Jun 7, 2020
I generally like how the course went beyond just discussing the business model canvass. It actually explored and tried to incorporate other strategies, frameworks, and models into the canvass.
By Richard O•
Apr 26, 2021
Great for everyone looking to start and grow a modern business! So many nuggets of wisdom, advice and practical activities for you to do to ensure maximum chances of success
By FINNORAH N•
Apr 18, 2021
I would like to thank Alex Cowan for the wonderful course on Innovation with the Business Model Canvas.
From his videos and notes, I was able to learn how to use leading edge methods from design thinking to describe and test product/market fit, map out product/market fit to customer segments and value propositions on the canvas. Alex also made it easy to understand using journey mapping to describe and test the efficacy of your customer journeys and map your customer journey to a testable view of your target customer relationships and channels using the canvas.
Since I work with a financial institution, I have gained a lot of knowledge and information to use at work and also in setting up a business or assisting other people.
Thank you very much, Finnorah.
By Lawrence H•
Feb 4, 2019
The venture design is a good way to prioritize what information you need to gather, how to distill it to actions. How to become efficient on learning if your great idea is a good business, if so preserver if not pivot to a new or modified idea. If you are required to write a traditional business plan you can use the canvas to fill in the most important sections of that plan with actual information from customers and not just speculation.
By David J•
Jan 22, 2018
I think Alex did an excellent job in bringing to life some concepts and ideas that might seems dull. The canvass is a great first step in the field of business model design and he does a good balancing act between process, detail and case examples. I can highly recommend this course as well as his other courses in this series.
David Jensen, UN Environment and Co-founder of MapX
By MUHAMMAD A S•
Aug 26, 2018
This course has provided me with a very detailed approach which I can surely use to initiate my start-up. I have fallen in love with this course so much that despite I have completed the course. I will keep on visiting these videos again and again to get insight on my start-up.
By Hemant P•
Jul 28, 2019
An excellent short yet effective course that definitely adds constructive value to all startups and large enterprises those want scientific methods to run an effective & sustainable business strategy.
By Arvid H•
Nov 18, 2019
Amazing stuff!
It is actually organized in 2 weeks but opens up so many interesting subjects to dig deeper and understand which can help taking your business to the next level.
Thanks Alex!
By William Y•
Nov 25, 2020
Great stuffs but it is too short. It would be great if Alex can provide more examples of some real live existing companies. Nevertheless, it is highly recommended
By Johannes J B•
Apr 16, 2021
The canvas makes it easier for us to understand every key area of the business in each development stage. Thanks to Cowan for all the resources and lectures
By zuhura h•
Apr 17, 2021
This was a very interesting course with very practical examples and it was also interactive in that after every session we were given questions to tackle.
By PAN Y C•
Oct 6, 2020
The Business Model Canvas is a way to quickly put together a business plan, strategic management and a great startup template for an entrepreneur.
By Jeffery H•
Nov 25, 2020
I've read the books, and used the tools; but I've never had anyone walk through them for me. This was very informative and should add value.
By Walter B•
Dec 28, 2020
Great material, I was really able to simplify my design process and understand the importance of value propositions and customer segments!
By Ana M B•
Sep 24, 2019
The information is really well structured and easy to follow. It doesn't live anything unclear and it's all actionable content.
By Maryam K•
Oct 11, 2018
It gave a very practical approach for establishing business models with clear understanding of each and every stage.
By Jocelynn M•
Feb 25, 2022
Good course for basic knowledge of wanting to start a business. Just needed to be a little more throurough
By MATHEUS C D O•
May 30, 2020
Excellent explanation!
The course helps you understand all the possibilities of the Business Model Canvas .
By Ilse d l C G•
Mar 10, 2021
Great, very practical and very well explain. Thank you Alex Cowan for this excellent course!
By Satyukov S R•
Aug 30, 2019
It was incredible. But a main thing which i took was corporate canvas. Thank you, Alex!
By Kartika M•
May 24, 2022
Thank you Coursera, after taking this course, I got new knowledge and broader insight
By Niken L•
Jan 20, 2022
good to learn strategy management, customer relation, infrastructure, financial
By David P•
Jul 30, 2020
Really well thought through and presented course. Good insights, and succinct.
By Hugo A P S•
Aug 1, 2020
It is a great course. I would like to see a second part of this course
By Nelson R S J•
Jan 16, 2019
I thing that this course can make different to my new job, Thanks !!!