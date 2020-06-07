Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Innovating with the Business Model Canvas by University of Virginia

About the Course

Have you ever gotten really excited about reading or writing a business plan? You might have started out excited, but I’m going to bet you didn’t stay that way. Let’s be honest- business plans are boring and mostly ignored. The beauty of the one-page Business Model Canvas is that it drives meaningful focus. It helps us organize our ideas and have better discussions by forcing specificity and bringing linkages between key business drivers to the foreground. Innovation requires one hand being very focused on a fundamental need or problem while the other hand quickly tests different solutions. For this, the Business Model Canvas is very innovation friendly: It's a lot easier to tweak the model and try things with something that's sitting on a single page In this course, developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and taught by top-ranked faculty, you’ll learn key tools from the worlds of design thinking and Lean Startup to approach the Canvas with thoughtfulness, focus, and above all a test-driven approach to business model innovation....

Top reviews

HP

Jul 28, 2019

An excellent short yet effective course that definitely adds constructive value to all startups and large enterprises those want scientific methods to run an effective & sustainable business strategy.

AH

Nov 18, 2019

Amazing stuff!\n\nIt is actually organized in 2 weeks but opens up so many interesting subjects to dig deeper and understand which can help taking your business to the next level.\n\nThanks Alex!

By Darren P C

Jun 7, 2020

I generally like how the course went beyond just discussing the business model canvass. It actually explored and tried to incorporate other strategies, frameworks, and models into the canvass.

By Richard O

Apr 26, 2021

Great for everyone looking to start and grow a modern business! So many nuggets of wisdom, advice and practical activities for you to do to ensure maximum chances of success

By FINNORAH N

Apr 18, 2021

I would like to thank Alex Cowan for the wonderful course on Innovation with the Business Model Canvas.

From his videos and notes, I was able to learn how to use leading edge methods from design thinking to describe and test product/market fit, map out product/market fit to customer segments and value propositions on the canvas. Alex also made it easy to understand using journey mapping to describe and test the efficacy of your customer journeys and map your customer journey to a testable view of your target customer relationships and channels using the canvas.

Since I work with a financial institution, I have gained a lot of knowledge and information to use at work and also in setting up a business or assisting other people.

Thank you very much, Finnorah.

By Lawrence H

Feb 4, 2019

The venture design is a good way to prioritize what information you need to gather, how to distill it to actions. How to become efficient on learning if your great idea is a good business, if so preserver if not pivot to a new or modified idea. If you are required to write a traditional business plan you can use the canvas to fill in the most important sections of that plan with actual information from customers and not just speculation.

By David J

Jan 22, 2018

I think Alex did an excellent job in bringing to life some concepts and ideas that might seems dull. The canvass is a great first step in the field of business model design and he does a good balancing act between process, detail and case examples. I can highly recommend this course as well as his other courses in this series.

David Jensen, UN Environment and Co-founder of MapX

By MUHAMMAD A S

Aug 26, 2018

This course has provided me with a very detailed approach which I can surely use to initiate my start-up. I have fallen in love with this course so much that despite I have completed the course. I will keep on visiting these videos again and again to get insight on my start-up.

By Hemant P

Jul 28, 2019

An excellent short yet effective course that definitely adds constructive value to all startups and large enterprises those want scientific methods to run an effective & sustainable business strategy.

By Arvid H

Nov 18, 2019

Amazing stuff!

It is actually organized in 2 weeks but opens up so many interesting subjects to dig deeper and understand which can help taking your business to the next level.

Thanks Alex!

By William Y

Nov 25, 2020

Great stuffs but it is too short. It would be great if Alex can provide more examples of some real live existing companies. Nevertheless, it is highly recommended

By Johannes J B

Apr 16, 2021

The canvas makes it easier for us to understand every key area of the business in each development stage. Thanks to Cowan for all the resources and lectures

By zuhura h

Apr 17, 2021

This was a very interesting course with very practical examples and it was also interactive in that after every session we were given questions to tackle.

By PAN Y C

Oct 6, 2020

The Business Model Canvas is a way to quickly put together a business plan, strategic management and a great startup template for an entrepreneur.

By Jeffery H

Nov 25, 2020

I've read the books, and used the tools; but I've never had anyone walk through them for me. This was very informative and should add value.

By Walter B

Dec 28, 2020

Great material, I was really able to simplify my design process and understand the importance of value propositions and customer segments!

By Ana M B

Sep 24, 2019

The information is really well structured and easy to follow. It doesn't live anything unclear and it's all actionable content.

By Maryam K

Oct 11, 2018

It gave a very practical approach for establishing business models with clear understanding of each and every stage.

By Jocelynn M

Feb 25, 2022

Good course for basic knowledge of wanting to start a business. Just needed to be a little more throurough

By MATHEUS C D O

May 30, 2020

Excellent explanation!

The course helps you understand all the possibilities of the Business Model Canvas .

By Ilse d l C G

Mar 10, 2021

Great, very practical and very well explain. Thank you Alex Cowan for this excellent course!

By Satyukov S R

Aug 30, 2019

It was incredible. But a main thing which i took was corporate canvas. Thank you, Alex!

By Kartika M

May 24, 2022

Thank you Coursera, after taking this course, I got new knowledge and broader insight

By Niken L

Jan 20, 2022

good to learn strategy management, customer relation, infrastructure, financial

By David P

Jul 30, 2020

Really well thought through and presented course. Good insights, and succinct.

By Hugo A P S

Aug 1, 2020

It is a great course. I would like to see a second part of this course

By Nelson R S J

Jan 16, 2019

I thing that this course can make different to my new job, Thanks !!!

