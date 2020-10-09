Business Model Canvas
Identify Your Value Proposition
Identify Your Customers
Understand Your Costs and Revenue Streams
In this project, we will teach you how to create a Business model canvas which will help you refine the strategy for your startup or idea. It will help you understand how your idea adds value and delivers it. This project will help you think clearly about the various aspects of your startup or idea and delineate the various aspects of running a business . It will help you think about who your target customers are, where you will make money from , what is your cost structure, who are your key partners and what resources you nee dto run your startup. This is useful for people who have an idea or a startup . Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Business Plan
Startup
Ideas for business
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Identify your Value proposition
Identify your customers
Revenue Streams and Channels
Key Resources and Activities
Cost Structure and Partners
by RFOct 9, 2020
It made me confident to teach BMC to somebody else now.
