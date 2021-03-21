Chevron Left
In this project, we will teach you how to create a Business model canvas which will help you refine the strategy for your startup or idea. It will help you understand how your idea adds value and delivers it. This project will help you think clearly about the various aspects of your startup or idea and delineate the various aspects of running a business . It will help you think about who your target customers are, where you will make money from , what is your cost structure, who are your key partners and what resources you nee dto run your startup. This is useful for people who have an idea or a startup . Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By JEAN D H

Mar 20, 2021

Very good for my startup

By ADIT K C

Mar 15, 2021

Excellent course structure to understand 'Business model canvas' with Value proposition, target customer, customer relationship, channels, revenue streams, key activities, key resources. key partners and cost structure ingredients. Nicely guided by faculty. Great learning session.

By Renz A F

Oct 10, 2020

It made me confident to teach BMC to somebody else now.

By Abigail E M

Mar 21, 2021

I learn a lot

By Abderrazak L

Nov 23, 2020

Great

By Nishith R R

Oct 12, 2020

Good

By Jamal A

Jul 20, 2021

Not rich

