By JEAN D H•
Mar 20, 2021
Very good for my startup
By ADIT K C•
Mar 15, 2021
Excellent course structure to understand 'Business model canvas' with Value proposition, target customer, customer relationship, channels, revenue streams, key activities, key resources. key partners and cost structure ingredients. Nicely guided by faculty. Great learning session.
By Renz A F•
Oct 10, 2020
It made me confident to teach BMC to somebody else now.
By Abigail E M•
Mar 21, 2021
I learn a lot
By Abderrazak L•
Nov 23, 2020
Great
By Nishith R R•
Oct 12, 2020
Good
By Jamal A•
Jul 20, 2021
Not rich