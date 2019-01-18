Led by Dan Gordon, a University of Maryland faculty member who teaches business modeling in the National Science Foundation's I-Corps Program, this course enables you to develop and apply the Business Model Canvas tool to scope a corporate challenge or opportunity. You will learn how to identify and communicate the nine elements of a business model: Customer Segments, Value Propositions, Channels, Customer Relationships, Revenue Streams, Key Resources, Key Activities, Key Partners, and Cost Structure.
This course is part of the Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Business Modeling
In this module, we will introduce how to create and deliver value for existing and future customers of the company through a customer-validated, business modeling methodology.
Customer Discovery and Customer Validation
In this module, we will examine how to identify real customers and conduct in-depth interviews to guide the customer discovery process for the corporate venture.
Customer Segmentation and Analysis
In this module, we will evaluate how to segment customers and develop a minimum viable product (MVP) with product-channel fit.
Creating the Business Model for the Corporate Venture
In this module, we will develop a business model that encompasses the product or service, customers, and economic engine that deliver on the corporate venture’s objectives.
Reviews
- 5 stars77.94%
- 4 stars17.64%
- 3 stars2.94%
- 1 star1.47%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILDING THE BUSINESS MODEL FOR CORPORATE ENTREPRENEURS
It was a great experience learning from University of Maryland
I enjoyed learning a new way of helping smaller businesses get started. It is faster and more compacted.
Understanding of business model easily from this course.
I really liked the way Mr. Daniel Gordon delivers his point of view.
About the Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations Specialization
For an increasing number of established companies, creating new business opportunities within the company is an imperative for success. Maturing technologies and aging product portfolios are requiring companies to create, develop, and sustain innovative new businesses. The Corporate Entrepreneurship Specialization is designed for those interested in learning how to innovate and apply entrepreneurship principles in the corporate setting.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.