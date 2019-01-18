About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Course 2 of 5 in the
Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Business Modeling

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 40 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Customer Discovery and Customer Validation

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Customer Segmentation and Analysis

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 95 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Creating the Business Model for the Corporate Venture

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 66 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

