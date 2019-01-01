Dan Gordon has over 30 years of experience working with technology, as a computer scientist, software developer, manager, analyst, and entrepreneur. As a technology partner with Valhalla Partners, Dan brings together the most respected and successful venture investors in the region. Valhalla Partners' present and past investments have resulted in 27 M&As, 22 IPOs, and over $1 billion in investment proceeds. Prior to joining Valhalla Partners, Dan was a director and senior staff member at the PricewaterhouseCoopers Global Technology Centre, analyzing technology trends and consulting on technology-oriented strategies in the software, e-business, wireless, optical, networking, semiconductor, and life sciences arenas. He worked with clients from North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. Dan was a Contributing Writer and Contributing Editor to the Technology Centre's annual Technology Forecast, and a frequent speaker at industry and general business meetings. Prior to joining PwC, Dan spent 20 years in Silicon Valley as a software technologist, manager, director, and entrepreneur, including senior technical roles at well-known Silicon Valley firms like Symantec, Intuit, and Oracle. Dan has also been involved in startup companies in the applied artificial intelligence and web applications fields. Dan has a BA from Harvard University and an MS from New York University in Computer Science.