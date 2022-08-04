About this Specialization

For an increasing number of established companies, creating new business opportunities within the company is an imperative for success. Maturing technologies and aging product portfolios are requiring companies to create, develop, and sustain innovative new businesses. The Corporate Entrepreneurship Specialization is designed for those interested in learning how to innovate and apply entrepreneurship principles in the corporate setting. Learners will develop knowledge on how to navigate the barriers to creating, developing, and sustaining innovative new businesses or initiatives within existing companies. These new activities rarely fit neatly within well-established systems, processes, and cultures. Learners will develop the skills, and learn the tools and best practices, for identifying and developing the entrepreneurial opportunities, building business models, creating strategies for leading innovation, and financing innovation. These four topics comprise the four courses of the Corporate Entrepreneurship Specialization, along with a final project. The Corporate Entrepreneurship Specialization is for individuals who are charged and/or inspired to develop and lead new businesses within established companies. It's specifically designed for junior- and middle-managers with the the opportunity, or responsibility, to start new businesses or initiatives within their company or division, in any industry, and in any country.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Developing the Opportunity for Corporate Entrepreneurs

4.4
stars
87 ratings
Course2

Course 2

Building the Business Model for Corporate Entrepreneurs

4.7
stars
67 ratings
Course3

Course 3

Crafting Strategies for Innovation Initiatives for Corporate Entrepreneurs

4.1
stars
28 ratings
Course4

Course 4

Financing and Profiting from Innovation for Corporate Entrepreneurs

4.7
stars
42 ratings

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Maryland, College Park

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder