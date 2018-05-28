Chevron Left
Led by Dan Gordon, a University of Maryland faculty member who teaches business modeling in the National Science Foundation's I-Corps Program, this course enables you to develop and apply the Business Model Canvas tool to scope a corporate challenge or opportunity. You will learn how to identify and communicate the nine elements of a business model: Customer Segments, Value Propositions, Channels, Customer Relationships, Revenue Streams, Key Resources, Key Activities, Key Partners, and Cost Structure. Your completed project will be a customer-validated Business Model Canvas that outlines the business case for a new product or service to address your selected challenge or opportunity in a corporate context. This project is derived from four areas of focus in the course: • Identifying how to create and deliver value for existing and future customers of the company; • Learning how to extract value for the corporate venture in a sustainable fashion; • Conducting in-depth interviews to guide the customer discovery process for your corporate venture; and • Developing business models that encompass the product or service, customers, and economic engine that deliver on the corporate venture objectives. Try this course for FREE at https://www.coursera.org/learn/corporate-entrepreneurs-business-model...

By Bapurao D

May 28, 2018

This course helps you to understand what is mean by customer, what are the customer types, what are customer segments, customer sentiments, customer loyalty and various ways to grow business. This course make simple to understand what is business model, model canvas and how to build business model for any kind of business. Thank you !!

By Jérôme V

Mar 26, 2017

Thank you to Professor Daniel Gordon, high quality course in both content and how it is presented (can feel it is through personal knowledge and experience vs. several MOOCs where people give the feeling they are simply reading their script...)

By Intan S N

Oct 28, 2020

This course is very useful to people who want to build their own business, so we can know the step we should do before we build business. And we also know what kind of business that we can build that can make us get profit and get customers.

By Serra

Oct 28, 2016

I had recently purchased the book and read through it. This course was very complementary to my reading and put everything in a better perspective. Mr Gordon did a wonderful job. I will definitely do the follow up sessions.

By Gregorio A A P

Sep 11, 2017

Excellent course of very good quality, only that the Spanish speaking people, Latin Americans and South Americans would appreciate if they were so gentle to translate your prestigious courses into the English language

By Nicolas R

Oct 19, 2020

Really enjoyed the course. The concepts were presented in a very practical manner, with great examples and optional reading material.

By Valentin M

Nov 25, 2016

Great course with so much precise information, process and examples.

The focus is on how to develop the full business model

By Robert M

Jan 19, 2019

I enjoyed learning a new way of helping smaller businesses get started. It is faster and more compacted.

By Romain M

Jan 4, 2021

Great MOOC providing important insights and knowledge about intrapreneurship

By Noor u a

Sep 1, 2020

I really liked the way Mr. Daniel Gordon delivers his point of view.

By Ratnapratim C

May 1, 2020

It was a great experience learning from University of Maryland

By Dr A C S

Feb 1, 2019

Understanding of business model easily from this course.

By Ahmed O

Dec 19, 2016

great course

By andy t

Dec 16, 2016

THANK YOU!

