VM
Nov 24, 2016
Great course with so much precise information, process and examples.\n\nThe focus is on how to develop the full business model
RM
Jan 18, 2019
I enjoyed learning a new way of helping smaller businesses get started. It is faster and more compacted.
By Bapurao D•
May 28, 2018
This course helps you to understand what is mean by customer, what are the customer types, what are customer segments, customer sentiments, customer loyalty and various ways to grow business. This course make simple to understand what is business model, model canvas and how to build business model for any kind of business. Thank you !!
By Jérôme V•
Mar 26, 2017
Thank you to Professor Daniel Gordon, high quality course in both content and how it is presented (can feel it is through personal knowledge and experience vs. several MOOCs where people give the feeling they are simply reading their script...)
By Intan S N•
Oct 28, 2020
This course is very useful to people who want to build their own business, so we can know the step we should do before we build business. And we also know what kind of business that we can build that can make us get profit and get customers.
By Serra•
Oct 28, 2016
I had recently purchased the book and read through it. This course was very complementary to my reading and put everything in a better perspective. Mr Gordon did a wonderful job. I will definitely do the follow up sessions.
By Gregorio A A P•
Sep 11, 2017
Excellent course of very good quality, only that the Spanish speaking people, Latin Americans and South Americans would appreciate if they were so gentle to translate your prestigious courses into the English language
By Nicolas R•
Oct 19, 2020
Really enjoyed the course. The concepts were presented in a very practical manner, with great examples and optional reading material.
By Valentin M•
Nov 25, 2016
Great course with so much precise information, process and examples.
The focus is on how to develop the full business model
By Robert M•
Jan 19, 2019
I enjoyed learning a new way of helping smaller businesses get started. It is faster and more compacted.
By Romain M•
Jan 4, 2021
Great MOOC providing important insights and knowledge about intrapreneurship
By Noor u a•
Sep 1, 2020
I really liked the way Mr. Daniel Gordon delivers his point of view.
By Ratnapratim C•
May 1, 2020
It was a great experience learning from University of Maryland
By Dr A C S•
Feb 1, 2019
Understanding of business model easily from this course.
By Ahmed O•
Dec 19, 2016
great course
By andy t•
Dec 16, 2016
THANK YOU!