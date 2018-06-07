This course focuses on enhancing your understanding of (1) how an internal venture is organized and (2) how to overcome resistance to your new venture ideas within the company. The course is specifically valuable for:
This course is part of the Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Innovation Environments and Capabilities
In this module, we will examine how to audit a company's internal environment to establish a framework for its innovation capabilities.
Organizational Structures and Operational Formats
In this module, we will create a plan for an organizational structure and operational format that incorporates key roles and players for internal ventures within the company.
Corporate Culture
In this module, we will analyze corporate culture to identify creative capabilities that leverage the company's best practices for innovation.
Creating an Innovation Strategy
In this module, we will evaluate innovation portfolios and compose innovation strategies that are best aligned with the implementation potential within the company.
Reviews
- 5 stars53.57%
- 4 stars28.57%
- 3 stars7.14%
- 2 stars3.57%
- 1 star7.14%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CRAFTING STRATEGIES FOR INNOVATION INITIATIVES FOR CORPORATE ENTREPRENEURS
open my mind for new business ideas and also to motivate others/
About the Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations Specialization
For an increasing number of established companies, creating new business opportunities within the company is an imperative for success. Maturing technologies and aging product portfolios are requiring companies to create, develop, and sustain innovative new businesses. The Corporate Entrepreneurship Specialization is designed for those interested in learning how to innovate and apply entrepreneurship principles in the corporate setting.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.