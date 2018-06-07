About this Course

2,367 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Innovation Environments and Capabilities

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 65 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Organizational Structures and Operational Formats

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Corporate Culture

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 55 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Creating an Innovation Strategy

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 86 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CRAFTING STRATEGIES FOR INNOVATION INITIATIVES FOR CORPORATE ENTREPRENEURS

View all reviews

About the Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations Specialization

Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder