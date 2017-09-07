About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Digital Strategy
  • Business Model
  • Business Modeling
  • Value Proposition
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Digital Business Models

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

How Internet companies use digital business models

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Developers as the new Decision Makers

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Developers as the Engine of Digital Business Models

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min)

