Digital business models are disrupting 50-year old companies in telecommunications, transportation, advertising, e-commerce, automotive, insurance and many other industries. This course will explore the business models of software disruptors of the west such as Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon, and the east such as Xiaomi and weChat. The class uses a structured framework for analysing business models with numerous examples so that students can apply it to their own business or case study.
Lund University
- Digital Strategy
- Business Model
- Business Modeling
- Value Proposition
Lund University
Lund University was founded in 1666 and has for a number of years been ranked among the world’s top 100 universities. The University has 47 700 students and 7 500 staff based in Lund, Sweden. Lund University unites tradition with a modern, dynamic, and highly international profile. With eight different faculties and numerous research centres and specialized institutes, Lund is the strongest research university in Sweden and one of Scandinavia's largest institutions for education and research. The university annually attracts a large number of international students and offers a wide range of courses and programmes taught in English.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Digital Business Models
The first module will introduce the concept of digital business models. Digital business models will be used as a tool to explain the rise of internet mega brands and how companies can innovate in the digital era.
How Internet companies use digital business models
The module builds on the concept of the Digital Business Models to analyse how Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon and several other internet-era incumbents are using digital business models to create, deliver, capture and defend value. The module ends with an introduction to asymmetric business models.
Developers as the new Decision Makers
In this module we will discuss how and why developers are emerging as the new decision makers. We now see that software is becoming a competitive advantage in industry after industry; today most businesses in media, games, finance, or transportation, advertising and sports are using software to improve operations, optimise their supply chain, and improve the customer experience. Developers are at the very centre of that change.
Developers as the Engine of Digital Business Models
In this module we’ll discuss how developers are the engine of Digital Business Models and how companies from Amazon to Walgreens are working with developers to create, deliver, capture and defend value.
I have been experiencing the course Digital Business Models as well balanced and well structured. Very interesting and applicable course!
Great course to reflect about Digital Business applications to solve problems both business and world challenges
This course was really helpful where I could learn much more about businesses being digital and who all are helping the business to achieve that competitiveness. Thanks a lot!
Very insightful course, this gives me an overview of how digital business work, what kind of digital business concept. very funadamental course for who wants to understand digital business.
