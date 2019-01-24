SB
Aug 8, 2020
A good overview of how businesses can leverage on digital tools. Too bad I could not afford to purchase the certificate as of the moment so I have to settle with auditing this course for now.
MD
Mar 12, 2022
Very insightful course, this gives me an overview of how digital business work, what kind of digital business concept. very funadamental course for who wants to understand digital business.
By Danny Y L•
Jan 23, 2019
In this course, I learnt about how traditional companies transform their business models to a digital one and I can able to relate & understand why my own company is doing so as well.
By Suresh D•
May 19, 2019
Definitely changed my outlook.
Assignments are very good to involve you even further and foster the knowledge. But they made me stuck and did not let me to move on for weeks together.
By Ioannis C•
Jan 25, 2017
It was very interesting course. We learned how the digital business model can be applied to different industries and how it can be exploited by the software developers ecosystem.
By Maria S A•
Apr 10, 2019
Thank you for that very comprehensive course. It has opened my eyes to the newest forms of businesses which have taken a leap in the Digital platform.
By Prakash A S•
Nov 19, 2019
Excellent program to understand digital business models of leading companies and emergence of developer's in driving the digital business.
By Carey D M Y S•
Aug 6, 2018
Thoroughly enjoyed this course. It was not only insightful but also challenged me to do more in-depth research about digital business models and ways I can contribute to transforming traditional business models. The practical examples were great, I was introduced to so many companies that I have never heard about before. My only reason for a 4-star rating is, I wish there was another component to the course where I could create a project around digital business models. Overall, really great course!
By John P•
Mar 27, 2020
I was familiar with similar content from a book on platforms. However, Week3 and Week4 were complete new and enlightening see how the role and value of "the developer" as evolved to decision maker versus a "low level grunt coder." I am a developer with ideas.
By Philip W•
Dec 9, 2017
learnt nothing, course instructions are inconsistent, videos teach next to nothing. If you're looking to learn about digital business models look elsewhere. If you want to be aware of the fact that developers are important for digital business models, then you'll learn that from 30 seconds of one of the videos... a true waste of money...
By Dawn D•
May 22, 2020
My first forray into digital business and I was absolutely thrilled to learn basically the history of the big movers in this area and the very clear model structure that can apply to any industry or business you are currently involved in. This course inspired me to take more courses in Digital Marketing, Innovation and E-Commerce so i recommend it highly to anyone looking to start their education in this fascinating area. The videos were great, using real examples and case studies. Word of caution, while it is entry level, beware: you will have to work and study to pass the quizzes but I loved that it kept me from moving forward before I demonstrated a degree of understanding needed to move on. Also the essays, while 500 words definitely help you to solidify your understanding and you cannot explain what you do not know -so again it was excellent reinforcement and humbling as some of my peers wrote far better papers than I did !
By Vineeth E•
Aug 7, 2019
Great insights into the new age business models. Good case studies and a collaborative discussion forum. Looking forward to more courses around the business from Lund University.
By Boris R•
Jun 14, 2018
This course is very interesting. It will provide you the understanding of the roles between developers and digital business. It is very focused on developers and their impacts.
By KAREN T•
Jan 12, 2020
The course is delivered at a great pace. No lengthy videos, the concepts are succint and lecturer use assignments to reinforce the concepts. The length of the assignments is also well thought through, not too time consuming yet offering sufficient practice for the learner. Overall interesting course.
By Mohsin M•
Dec 14, 2019
Gave good insight into how digital business works. All provided info is from Vision mobile's study. Would be better if more information can be added from other sources as well.
By Affonso S•
Apr 2, 2017
Basic content that do not explain how business models are applied in digital world
By linesh N•
Sep 23, 2020
Demonstrates how Internet companies are adapting to the current business environment and placing their product and services to create a lucrative business model.
Well, explained scenarios and examples used to showcase different strategy taken up by Google, Facebook, Apple etc...
A recommended courses if one wants to know how Google and Whatsapp etc are making money. Interesting topic to learn.
By Gayathri B•
Nov 26, 2017
A very good starting point for beginners to learn about Digital Business models. Assignments are excellent, make you think, research and find more about each topic. An excellent way to learn more about companies, their business models and how they operate. Course is made for all categories of students, easy to understand and easy to connect.
By Ilias P•
Mar 16, 2021
For a long time, I had been wondering how digital businesses work, how they create value, hence how they monetize their values. The answer came through this course, which operated as a catalyst, to give me a clear view of how digital businesses in practice work, which was really very useful!
Thanks
By Bleta B•
Jan 21, 2022
I learnt many things from this course. I am from a backward country there so is no high-quality education. I am surprised to see the level of education they are providing. I have not experienced such kind of mentor before and I thank Mr andreau that he has shared the knowledge with us.
By Ubaid R•
Sep 24, 2019
a good course giving basic understanding on how companies are running their businesses through digital spaces. It gives a comprehensive model explanation on how worlds leading companies are creating, managing & protecting their business while focusing on their core income stream.
By Lorna J•
Dec 22, 2020
The content was pertinent to my work advising small businesses digitizing their business models. The quizzes were useful to internalize my learnings, and the assignment made me think and research companies in the industries I consult to. I would recommend this course.
By Liping L•
Jan 29, 2019
This is a good course. It helped me to understand the fundamental on the difference current digital business model vs traditional business model. There are examples on big companies like amazon, apple, tencent on how they succeed using digital business model.
By Thinn T N•
Jan 14, 2022
This course is very supportive to IT developers who are involved persons in development of the digital business eco systems. Thoroughly understand the digital business models and business models of Big Tech. companies. Enjoyed the learning of this course.
By Shelley D•
Aug 6, 2017
Its a very interesting course, especially for those who are aspiring to make a career in digitization. Digital business models are going to decide the future of products, distribution, and service and this course serves as a good primer to understand that.
By Gregorio A A P•
Sep 11, 2017
Excellent course of very good quality, only that the Spanish speaking people, Latin Americans and South Americans would appreciate if they were so gentle to translate your prestigious courses into the English language .
By E. S r s•
Oct 20, 2020
Thank you very much for your education support given us to update our knowledge during Covid 19 .
I ll be highly appreciate you have done every thing given to us via these courses.
Best Regards,
Rathila Senarathne.