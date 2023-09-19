This Specialization is for learners who want to learn how to identify, analyze, and solve business problems using spreadsheet models. In addition, learners will use mathematical tools to discover key relationships in business data and develop the skills to build and manage data-driven business decisions.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout this Specialization, learners will engage in quizzes and practice spreadsheet modeling to solve business problems. For the Capstone (final) project, learners will combine spreadsheet modeling with analysis tools in Microsoft Excel to solve a business problem.