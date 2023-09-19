Howard University
Business Problem Solving Specialization
Howard University

Business Problem Solving Specialization

Taught in English

Alton Henley

Instructor: Alton Henley

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
5.0

(9 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
5.0

(9 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Howard University
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Fundamentals of Business Problem Solving

Course 116 hours

What you'll learn

  • Develop an understanding of the business process, including how to identify opportunities and risks.

  • Utilize Microsoft Excel to create and manipulate spreadsheets.

  • Interpret and analyze spreadsheet modeling outputs.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Spreadsheet
Category: Microsoft Excel
Category: Business Analysis
Category: Business Process
Category: Business Strategy

Business Modeling Tools

Course 210 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Microsoft Excel
Category: Business Analytics
Category: Business Case
Category: Business Strategy

Solving Business Problems with Spreadsheet Modeling

Course 312 hours

What you'll learn

Instructor

Alton Henley
Howard University
6 Courses3,421 learners

Offered by

Howard University

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Strategy? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions