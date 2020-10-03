About this Course

What you will learn

  • Define what a business model is and why it enables you to approach innovation and strategy from a completely different angle

  • Understand the 3 components of the business model and how they are linked

  • Stimulate your creativity by capitalizing on the 14 directions toolbox

  • Analyze existing business models, create new ones or adapt existing ones using the Odyssey 3.14 approach

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Management
  • Business Model
  • Business Modeling
  • Business Strategy
HEC Paris

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from HEC Paris. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

MODULE 1: INTRODUCTION TO BUSINESS MODEL INNOVATION

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

MODULE 2: THE 3 COMPONENTS OF A BUSINESS MODEL

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 54 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

MODULE 3: 7 DIRECTIONS FOR THE VALUE PROPOSITION

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

MODULE 4: 7 DIRECTIONS FOR THE VALUE ARCHITECTURE

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

