Hélène Musikas is an affiliate professor at HEC, teaching in the undergraduate, Masters, MBA and Executive Education programs.
Her experience includes:
• Teaching courses in the field of strategy, including business strategy, corporate strategy, strategic innovation, strategy implementation, strategy consulting skills;
• Academic coordination of the HEC Executive MBA (defining the curriculum);
• Heading two HEC intra-company executive programs;
• Co-leading and teaching team dynamics and coaching team work for INSEAD’s Advanced Management Program;
• Teaching business simulations for INSEAD’s Young Manager Program, HEC’s executive education programs and large companies.
In addition to her teaching activities she is a funding partner in a management consulting firm who specialises in strategic audits, mainly for investment funds.
Prior to that, Hélène acquired a large business experience working for McKinsey & Co, Bain &Co and Orange, both in France and in the United States. She attended Ecole Normale Supérieure, holds an “Agrégation” in chemistry and an engineering degree from Sup Telecom. She is fluent in French, English and has good knowledge of Greek.
She co-authored in August 2014 a strategy book called Odyssey 3.14: “Reinvent your business model” (Dunod editor in French, Apple Store and Google Play in English).