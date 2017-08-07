DO
Jun 10, 2021
This course assisted me greatly innovate an idea in the renewable energy production process, the innovation is currently being tested in Kenya after it was selected for funding.\n\nWarm regards
CF
Nov 11, 2020
I really loved! The method is amazing, I am looking forward to use it in my company. I am just missing a cmplete report, or material that I can print and have in hands with all the content .
By Adam•
Aug 6, 2017
It was a good course, but I felt that there was some difficulty with the questions; they were not always well defined.
This was generally not an issue on the multiple choice questions, but for the open assignments that were graded by fellow students, I felt like it was an issue. We did not always know what aspect of the assignment would be graded. In addition, I feel like this led to some grades from fellow students that were "out of scope"; basically, they were grading on things that were not part of the grading rubric.
By Arnaud G•
Feb 20, 2018
Really interesting method and perfect lessons. This is one of the best mooc i followed since 4 years (and the first i finished on coursera plateform). Don't hesitate. If you're an entrepreneur, if you're a manager, if you're student, no matter why : you'll find a really good approach to answer lot of questions about business comprehension.
By Tonny Y•
Feb 8, 2020
The Business Model Innovation is a practical and insightful course. It helps me think about how to explore new business opportunities using the 14 directions of business innovation. I would highly recommend this class to everyone, especially who is keen to start up a new business or enter into a strategy division.
By BENOIT D M•
May 6, 2018
Very good course! the pedagogy is excellent, and the whole way to re-invent a business model is really operational! thanks a lot for the people who prepared this course!
By Ribu T•
May 12, 2016
Truly a pioneering course that has been explained in simple and straight forward terms yet highly effective context-based case studies. High valuable for start-up entrepreneurs. business unit managers and intraprenuers. This is exactly why HEC is one of the world's best business school. Thank you for delivering a world-class course.
By Sallim L•
Aug 8, 2017
Excellent Course! I loved the methodology and the case studies. Very useful. Other business books and courses just tell you what a value proposition should be, this course guides you step by step on how to create a value proposition.
By Akarsh P•
Jun 22, 2020
Well structured course with numerous examples of business model innovation to relate theoretical principles to real world implementation. A must do course !!!
By Jadson C d S•
Jan 10, 2021
The evaluations do not correspond to the material in difficulty level. The first quiz on the case study has 20 technical questions that need some calculations. These questions are not related to the understanding of the Business Model, but to technical specifications of the company's business model. I consider the course so many directed to professionals in the area and little to students interested in the theme.
By Cressan•
Nov 29, 2016
Une belle et très originale approche méthodologique de l'analyse d'un business model et des innovations y afférentes
Un cours richement illustré d'exemples concrets tirés de secteurs diversifiés (le cas JCDecaux est à la fois si commun dans nos vies quotidiennes et si peu connu qu'il en devient très pertinent par exemple)
J'apprécie avoir pu suivre ce cours après quelques mois d'expérience professionnelle, je crois qu'il est bon d'avoir un peu de recul et de pratique pour pouvoir en tirer pleinement avantage (notamment sur l'analyse stratégique et les outils financiers sommaires utilisés)
Un très beau cours, merci !
By Doan P•
Sep 11, 2021
As a business model reinvention course, this course is incredibly valuable! This program has made me more confident in my ability to choose and invent my own business model. I believe this is possible thanks to the weekly quizzes and assignments that we solves. Also, the essays provide great feedback to improve my grades and ideas. This course allowed me to think more critically and technically about the science, technology, art and mathematics of business. - Methodologies for startup entrepreneurs; - Invent and Reinvent business model; - The pioneering framework.
By Melanie M•
May 8, 2018
It has been a great learning experience both on a content and pedagogic point of view. The way Laurence Lehman Ortega and Helene Musikas revisit business modeling is very smart, impactfu and user friendly. Their apporach can be easily used jointly with others and seems to me one of the pillar of business modeling. Sumiting a business case is tedious but the best way to learn ! It takes some time and engagement to do it well but the success is really enjoyable !
By Monika F•
Dec 30, 2020
This was an amazing experience and such an excellent learning opportunity. I never considered business model innovation an easy subject, but the Odyssey 3.14 makes this effortless and is a great framework, that's also easy to communicate. The teachers were fantastic, explaining complex things in easy to understand language with great examples and the right level of detail. WELL DONE.
By OLIVIER D•
May 3, 2020
Thank you, my comment is very positive. This course will bring me a lot as an entrepreneur. I appreciated the number of cases analyzed, the concept of value curve is very important. Quizzes to assess yourself are well done, the cases to study can take time if you want to get to the bottom of the question. The feedback from other learners is interesting.
By Jyoti D 1•
Sep 29, 2020
I loved everything about this course. Really innovative and well designed to help the candidate learn and apply the practices. I would like to enrol in other courses by this university, it is really incredible what it has taught me in a short amount of time. Thank you to the curators and creators of this course.
By Elie J K•
Jan 14, 2021
This course gave me a lot of new idea, i found it very interesting and full with relevant example of innovative business model. What could be revised is the graduation scheme for the final exam, this should be more adapted to the directives we are given before drafting our presentation.
By Rahul S•
May 7, 2020
A great course with myriad examples to illustrate each of the concepts of Odessey 3.14. Have learned a structured framework to pursue innovation in any industry unlike random ideas and buzzwords which dominated the innovation space till now. Overall, a great learning experience.
By Santiago B A F•
Feb 11, 2021
The content of this course was something very new from anything I've seen regarding innovation. I now have a new perspective on innovation and a newly found passion for business.
The videos and case studies have a lot of value, are very well detailed and easily understandable.
By ANUPAM P•
Aug 23, 2021
This was a good learning experience. The course gives an excellent idea of how to look at a business and figure out the Business Model. This course then provides one with the scientific tools to start looking for business model innovation opportunities.
By Roland P•
Oct 24, 2017
The first 2 weeks are a wonderful trip into business model innovation. Maybe weeks 3-4 are a little bit "standardized". But overall, the exercices, fun and discovery is well worth the time and money ! Thanks a lot to the faculty, Laurence and Helene.
By Shrey S•
May 28, 2021
A connecting the dots kind of a course. Provides a simplistic structure that can be tweaked in various ways to come up with business model innovation. Very well structured and delivered with multiple relevant case studies in a storytelling format.
By Darren P C•
Jul 1, 2020
The course was very informative and well-structured. It gave a lot of opportunities to analyze existing business models. The peer-graded assignments really allowed the learners to apply what they learned from the entire course.
By Kave B•
May 11, 2021
It was one of the best courses I have ever had. It is different from all other courses about business modeling, and it is a practical method to innovate in your existing company or assess your idea for your new venture.
By Jesus J S G•
Aug 16, 2020
Excellent course and excellent teachers. It helped me a lot to expand my knowledge about business models and innovation, giving me a broader vision, and teaching me a very practical and easy-to-implement methodology.