About this Course

5,494 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense Specialization
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense Specialization
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

HEC Paris

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(2,128 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Self-awareness at the organization level

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 46 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Building quality relationships in the organization

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Building resilience for the organization

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 53 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Creating sense for the organization

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM LEADING ORGANIZATIONS

View all reviews

About the Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense Specialization

Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder