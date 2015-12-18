This course is the last course of the a Specialization on Leadership called “Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense”, so you may want to take the courses “Building Your Leadership Skills” and “Giving Sense to your Leadership Experience” prior of taking this course.
In this course you’ll get the opportunity to apply the skills learned in the first two courses of the “Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense” as an individual to a group setting. The group could not only be an organization such as a company or a team in a company, but also a private group such as your family or an association. Specifically, you’ll apply the 4 steps of The Savoir-Relier protocol to your group: 1. defining the group identity by working on the group self-awareness, 2. creating quality relationships within the group, 3. working on resilience for the group to then be able to overcome difficult situation and 4. Making the organization grow by creating sense and meaning. So if you want your group to grow as a successful leader in its fields, if you want to find your identity as a group and create shared values for it, or if you want your group to become more resilient in face of change and crisis, this course is made for you! Finally, at the end of the course, you would have build sense for your group in order to be more efficient. Using real-life cases you will see how the genuine, generous and generative characteristics apply to the development of successful organizations. For example, you will apply the Relational Circuit to recruit effectively, or the Self-Portrait and Conversation exercises to create team cohesion and resilience to overcome crises and interpersonal conflicts. You will be able to form trustworthy relationships in spite of diverging or different views, and you will grow respect in your environment where sense will be a driver for you and your surrounding. Leaders from different organizations, will share with you their insights about how they have applied the Savoir-Relier approach to their company and how it has made the company more resilience and competitive.