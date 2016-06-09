About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense Specialization
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Course 4 of 4 in the
Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense Specialization
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

HEC Paris

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

CAPSTONE: Introduction to the Capstone - Holistic Perception

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

CAPSTONE: Disjunctive Analysis

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

CAPSTONE: Relational Assimilation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

CAPSTONE: Decentering

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense Specialization

Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense

