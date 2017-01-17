CH
Mar 21, 2019
Thank you Professor Valerie and the team.\n\nTo my Saviour Relier peers thank you for sharing your experiences and allowing me to grow in my own Savoir Relier journey.\n\nMuch success\n\nCatherine
May 21, 2021
Un vrai plus pour pulvériser le plafond de verre et apprendre une nouvelle façon de manager, d'accompagner et de faire monter en compétence son équipes et ses collaborateurs.
By Arshid B•
Jan 17, 2017
It was a wonderful and life changing experience for me. Gratitude to Dr. Valerie Gauthier and the team. Thanks
By Gavin P•
Dec 12, 2020
Teaches self awareness and good emotionally intelligent leadership
By dorothea h•
Jun 13, 2017
no Feedback provided and waiting for approval of submitted work
By César A•
Nov 23, 2018
This course is the last part of the Inspirational Leadership specialization. It is very well structured and it allow you to put your learning in leadership into practice to get the specialization. For this reason this course is very transformative and is absolutely required for anyone who wants to get the most out of the Inspirational Leadership specialization and the savoir-relier approach.
By Wouter S•
Jun 2, 2017
Great course again. Although I hated the video that we had to do, it really made me realise how much I did grow in three months time with Savoir Relier. Also application of the relational circuit is really practical not only as a problem solving tool but also as a mindset in approaching challenges in life. What a great ride Savoir-Relier has been for me!
By Bernard D V•
Oct 27, 2016
Really good end for a very good class.
You will work more for this class (it's a capstone) and it will be less theoretical and more practical.
It's an awesome class and it will deliver the tools that you need to improve yourself and be genuine, generous and generative :)
By François C•
May 22, 2021
By Pore J•
Jun 10, 2016
Your Leadership Challenge is one of the most useful course as it significantly increase my leadership skill for professional as well as personal life.
By Edson G d S•
Sep 23, 2020
Curso excepcional. Ampliou todos os meus horizontes em gestão de pessoas e equipes
By Olivier D P•
May 22, 2021
Les MOOC sont d excellente qualité. Une expérience à vivre et à partager.
By Mansoor A•
Apr 11, 2022
It was a wonderful Journey full of practice and informations.
By Geoffroy D L•
Feb 8, 2021
very useful, especially if you're planning a career change!
By Lydia S•
Oct 2, 2017
This was hard work but reflective and great learning
By Jesus J S G•
Nov 27, 2021
Excelente curso. Muy educativo y enriquesedor.
By Alicante, R F•
Sep 21, 2020
Very helpful in my Leadership Management.
By chadi n•
May 10, 2020
Unique , Engaging and Inspirational
By Bertrand K•
Mar 14, 2019
Brilliant Captstone course.
By Winston A W•
Sep 16, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Bhalchandra B•
Nov 13, 2017
Keep up the good work
By Hetal S•
May 4, 2021
Amazing journey
By MAURICE G V•
Apr 20, 2021
Great course!
By Ravendra K M•
May 11, 2020
By Kashif R•
May 31, 2016
It had been an amazing experience to be the part of this CAPSTONE project. It is not a meager learning experience but a practical experience of applying whatever has been learned. Keep the good work going.
By Andres V•
Sep 16, 2020
Great opportunity to put into action the SR protocol.
There are some quizzes that should be reviewed due to their lack of accuracy & some of the answers are not correctly displayed.