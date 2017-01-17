Chevron Left
Back to CAPSTONE: Your Leadership Challenge

Learner Reviews & Feedback for CAPSTONE: Your Leadership Challenge by HEC Paris

4.7
stars
63 ratings
25 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to the capstone project course in the Coursera Inspirational Leadership Specialization! In the next 6 weeks you'll apply the skills you learned in the Specialization to tackle a real world leadership challenge. To better meet your own goals of taking this Specialization, we will provide one capstone project: -Personal leadership challenge; You'll select one project to implement and will receive assessments from your Capstone peers. No matter which option you choose, the capstone project will examine your skills, including self-awareness, developing quality relationships and trust, resilience, and how making decisions entails a strong sense of responsibility. For the personal challenge, you will work on your own question addressing your capacity to grow as a leader. A challenge can be a target objective (starting a company, running a project, designing a product, winning a competition, running a marathon…) you have for yourself which puts into question what you want to achieve and how. The Capstone will help you measure the challenge, establish a process and build the steps to meet your goals. Whatever personal challenge you choose, specific questions will attest to your capacity to analyze and criticize the the problem which is faced by by yourself. The process that will drive the Business plan will follow step by step the relational circuit model developed in MOOC2 “Giving Sense to your Leadership Experience” and MOOC3 “Leading Organizations” with its two phases of Exploration and Projection. In the EXPLORATION, you will engage in a first step of holistic perception of the problem using your sensible skills to give a sense of perspective and give voice to you subjective apprehension of the situation as a whole. The second stage of exploration will involve your analytical skills to understand each and every component (elements of data relevant to the challenge) that plays a role in defining the situation. And the third stage of exploration will apply your relational skills where you will make sense and connect your subjective perception with your analysis. You will share the exploration results with peers to receive feedback before your can move on. The second phase, the PROJECTION part of your business plan leading to recommendations for the personal challenge at stake. In the projection phase you will first look at what the situation might be when you decenter the problem in time and space. Using benchmark and competitive analysis, you will work on different scenarios for the projected outcomes. Finally, with a view to build sense out of the challenge you will come up with recommendations arguing for a preferred scenario....

Top reviews

CH

Mar 21, 2019

Thank you Professor Valerie and the team.\n\nTo my Saviour Relier peers thank you for sharing your experiences and allowing me to grow in my own Savoir Relier journey.\n\nMuch success\n\nCatherine

FC

May 21, 2021

Un vrai plus pour pulvériser le plafond de verre et apprendre une nouvelle façon de manager, d'accompagner et de faire monter en compétence son équipes et ses collaborateurs.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 25 Reviews for CAPSTONE: Your Leadership Challenge

By Arshid B

Jan 17, 2017

It was a wonderful and life changing experience for me. Gratitude to Dr. Valerie Gauthier and the team. Thanks

By Gavin P

Dec 12, 2020

Teaches self awareness and good emotionally intelligent leadership

By dorothea h

Jun 13, 2017

no Feedback provided and waiting for approval of submitted work

By César A

Nov 23, 2018

This course is the last part of the Inspirational Leadership specialization. It is very well structured and it allow you to put your learning in leadership into practice to get the specialization. For this reason this course is very transformative and is absolutely required for anyone who wants to get the most out of the Inspirational Leadership specialization and the savoir-relier approach.

By Wouter S

Jun 2, 2017

Great course again. Although I hated the video that we had to do, it really made me realise how much I did grow in three months time with Savoir Relier. Also application of the relational circuit is really practical not only as a problem solving tool but also as a mindset in approaching challenges in life. What a great ride Savoir-Relier has been for me!

By Bernard D V

Oct 27, 2016

Really good end for a very good class.

You will work more for this class (it's a capstone) and it will be less theoretical and more practical.

It's an awesome class and it will deliver the tools that you need to improve yourself and be genuine, generous and generative :)

By catherine h

Mar 21, 2019

Thank you Professor Valerie and the team.

To my Saviour Relier peers thank you for sharing your experiences and allowing me to grow in my own Savoir Relier journey.

Much success

Catherine

By François C

May 22, 2021

Un vrai plus pour pulvériser le plafond de verre et apprendre une nouvelle façon de manager, d'accompagner et de faire monter en compétence son équipes et ses collaborateurs.

By Pore J

Jun 10, 2016

Your Leadership Challenge is one of the most useful course as it significantly increase my leadership skill for professional as well as personal life.

By Edson G d S

Sep 23, 2020

Curso excepcional. Ampliou todos os meus horizontes em gestão de pessoas e equipes

By Olivier D P

May 22, 2021

Les MOOC sont d excellente qualité. Une expérience à vivre et à partager.

By Mansoor A

Apr 11, 2022

​It was a wonderful Journey full of practice and informations.

By Geoffroy D L

Feb 8, 2021

very useful, especially if you're planning a career change!

By Lydia S

Oct 2, 2017

This was hard work but reflective and great learning

By Jesus J S G

Nov 27, 2021

Excelente curso. Muy educativo y enriquesedor.

By Alicante, R F

Sep 21, 2020

Very helpful in my Leadership Management.

By chadi n

May 10, 2020

Unique , Engaging and Inspirational

By Bertrand K

Mar 14, 2019

Brilliant Captstone course.

By Winston A W

Sep 16, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Bhalchandra B

Nov 13, 2017

Keep up the good work

By Hetal S

May 4, 2021

Amazing journey

By MAURICE G V

Apr 20, 2021

Great course!

By Ravendra K M

May 11, 2020

Great course!

By Kashif R

May 31, 2016

It had been an amazing experience to be the part of this CAPSTONE project. It is not a meager learning experience but a practical experience of applying whatever has been learned. Keep the good work going.

By Andres V

Sep 16, 2020

Great opportunity to put into action the SR protocol.

There are some quizzes that should be reviewed due to their lack of accuracy & some of the answers are not correctly displayed.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder