With this course you will position your own leadership style and grow your resilience
In this course, second course of the "Inspirational Leadership" Specialization, you will discover the characteristics of charismatic leadership. You’ll personally learn how to embody these traits through the “Savoir-Relier” (art of connecting and leading with sense) methodology, which covers 3Gs: being Genuine, Generous, and Generative. You will then choose which style of leadership best fits you, why and when so you can adapt to more complex and difficult situations with resilience. In a “Self-Portrait” and “Conversation” with your classmates, you will be able to adjust your own ideas about your leadership styles and strengths, allowing you to increase your self-awareness, improve your relational intelligence, and prepare you to confront crises and resolve conflicts. You will also be better prepared to face difficult situations and make better decisions by relying on both your perception and analytical skills. All these skills will help you create sense in your team so you can lead it better. This course is part of a Specialization on Leadership called “Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense”, so you may want to take the course “Building Your Leadership Skills” prior of taking this course. As where in course 1 “Building Your Leadership Skills” you have mostly worked on your inner-self and on the relation between you and the other, in this course you’ll work on the relationship between you and the group, improving your leadership skills when interacting in a team. Leaders from different organizations and participants of the HEC Paris Leadership Certificate, the program from which this course and specialization is inspired, will share with you their insights about what it takes to become a great leader in a group or team and what they are able to achieve now that they apply The Savoir-Relier methodology.