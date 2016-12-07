About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense Specialization
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Confidence
  • Communication
  • Leadership
  • Human Resources (HR)
Course 1 of 4 in the
Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense Specialization
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

HEC Paris

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from HEC Paris. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Your inspirational leadership journey

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 47 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Introspection to grow your self-awareness and sensibility

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 5 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

The Duo, learning to manage quality relationships

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes

About the Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense Specialization

Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense

