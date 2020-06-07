SK
Aug 29, 2018
Exceptional and outstanding program. thanks a ton SR team... I am thoroughly enjoying it while learning. Highly recommended for people who wants to explore his/her hidden treasure of Leadership
MS
Apr 27, 2020
I was pleased with the result as it was a challenging experience that I was able to successfully complete .\n\nThe course is suitable for all kind of professionals which enhancing soft skills.
By Zia A•
Jun 7, 2020
when i started the course i had lot of confusion that how can a course help but it helped me a lot in knowing myself and also i never thought it could be this much fun and interactive course.
By Gustaf J•
Jun 4, 2019
It felt very commercial and was very focused on selling the continuation of the course. there were some silver linings and good points but in all i wouldn't reccomend unless perhaps you plan on doing the second part that i have not yet done, and probably won't.
By Steve F•
Mar 14, 2016
Underwhelmed. If this had been a free course I might have gone up to two stars, but I probably wouldn't have finished.
This course attempts to take complex social awareness and patterns and reduce them to an understandable set of skills to be practiced... but it fails. I find it to be full of new-age dreamy ramblings that do not really help in the real world.
Leadership is influence, which comes as a mixture of experience and intention. This course seems to discount experience in favour of "sense", used in this context as a poorly-translated summing up of the physical senses and their analysis.
This course requires you to create an intimate written self-portrait, which you then find yourself sharing with a stranger and comparing. The exercise is interesting, and a lot of students have bought into the premise that this is a "genuine conversation" and allows them to explore their ability to know another person. I am the heretic in the room: I think the student wish to appear intelligent to their peers and the emperor is in fact shamefully unclad. If this is what the world considers a "genuine" conversation then the world is a shallower place than I had thought.
This course, unfortunately, over-promises and under-delivers, and I am not in the least tempted to take the next one in the series. A good concept, but poorly planned, poorly translated, and poorly executed. Valerie clearly understands her topic but the summarizing of it for this framework is not a success.
By Dr. S K•
Aug 10, 2020
Dear madam/sir i congratulate all my teacher, i learned lot of skill as leader to run my university and hospital with respect and dignity With my team to achieve my goal. Thank you so much
By Annemiek R•
Apr 4, 2019
So happy I applied! This course helps you to know yourself better in private and work situations. I am continuing this journey and I can recommend it to everyone! Thank you Valerie!
By Ana C•
Aug 19, 2019
I think the course was very superficial. Was a waste of money.
By Ramdas M•
Nov 27, 2015
This was one of the best MOOC I completed recently. Good lecture content that explains various concepts to start building leadership skills and the ACE terminology helps in recollecting the concepts. The assignments in terms of self-portrait and conversation was awesome and was a totally new experience.
Loved the course thoroughly and made a good friend as well !
By DORONIS C•
Nov 3, 2020
le cours renvoi à un site privé sur lequel sont les exercices. Le principe de disposer d'une communauté pour approfondir est EXCELLENT. Mais le site savoir relier est buggé, Au global, j'aurai passé plus de temps sur le débugage et contourner les bugs que sur l'apprentissage. Et mes deux binomes proposé par le site n'ont jamais répondu à mes mails.
Dans le cours lui-même, beaucoup de perte de temps aussi, avec une proportion bien trop importante de teasing et reformulations: je vais vous dire ça, vous allez voir comme c'est bien, écoutez des témoignages, puis: voyez c'était bien, je vous ai dit ça.
Au global il y a très peu de contenu sur ce premier module. Pour autant je continue sur le 2ème car je suis motivée, mais j'espère franchement qu'on va être plus "straight to the point".
By Arunkumar.J•
Apr 22, 2019
Building Your Leadership Skills Coursera course has Helped me to attain the educational freedom to expand my leadership style and grow Leadership Skills and build confidence.
Course content was excellent.The mentoring approach ,assignments,review & Grading by peer was good.
This course helped me to learn and expand my leadership skill.Thanks to AL , HEC paris & Coursera for giving this opportunity.
J Arun Kumar
Manger MFG
By Gary G•
Mar 26, 2017
I enjoyed this course greatly. I have been in a leadership role for many years, but this course was an excellent opportunity to test my experiences against current leadership theory. I enjoyed learning how basic observation and sensation can be used to avoid miscommunications and misunderstandings and to become better in leadership through better individual and group interactions and communications.
By Yunusa J•
Jan 12, 2021
This course its one of the best program I have ever taken, Have no regrets with the time spend on it .Thanks the Coursera team for Waiving my certificate payment and given me the Opportunity
By Muthukrishnan S•
Apr 28, 2020
I was pleased with the result as it was a challenging experience that I was able to successfully complete .
The course is suitable for all kind of professionals which enhancing soft skills.
By YUVARAJ S•
Feb 20, 2019
Really Helped me identify the leadership skill and develop on same to greater level. the course was very interactive and easy to capture the ideas .
thanks a lot and all the best.
By Νίκος Β•
Dec 31, 2020
It's a nice and structured suggestion. Bravo!
By Ben H•
Oct 31, 2018
Not very practical
By Dipesh G•
Jun 2, 2020
This course is great for learning leadership through our senses. The Valerie Gauthier is amazing in driving through various insights and right examples to ensure the learning is fun. The most appreciative exercise was writing Self-Portrait and Duo to have real life experience for self reflection and introspection.
By MANOHARAN E•
Apr 16, 2019
I really enjoyed this e-learning experience. The platform game me flexibility to learn at my own pace. I learned more about skills sets required for leadership. This course provided me the capability to enhance my leadership.
Thanks for Ashok Leyland University & Coursera for giving this wonderful opportunity.
By César A•
Jun 23, 2016
Excellent cours pour comprendre les bases du leadership et commencer à pratiquer le savoir-relier protocol!
C'est une grande chance de pouvoir suivre ce type de cours via Coursera. Le fait d'échanger avec des participants internationaux permet d'enrichir considérablement la qualité des feedbacks échangés.
By Salim A•
Feb 20, 2016
this course really helped me develop my leadership in a unique way ,it pushes you to engage with your friends and surroundings on different and effective exercises , it also clears some of the misconceptions that you might have had about leadership and about how your brain reacts to different things
By Asim R•
Feb 27, 2016
I am getting into depth of leadership, actually i was in fear of knowing leadership qualities. I thought do i might able to understand correctly what is leadership, are those qualities are in me! And i realize that yes i have those certain things and i can develop. Thanks for offering such course.
By Veronica•
Mar 3, 2017
Great head starting point for all the following HEC Paris leadership courses. Excellent tips on how to increase your awareness and communicate style, as well as tips on learning to converse without offending/dismissing people's opinions. Looking forward to MOOC 2.
By MOHD A K•
Sep 17, 2019
The course is really informative & helps me to understand my strengths and weaknesses as well as Leadership development needs. I am thoroughly enjoying it while learning. Highly recommended for people who want to explore his/her hidden treasure of Leadership.
By Vasiliki K•
Jan 3, 2021
Amazing experience! I really loved it! Our coach-instructor was extraordinary! I enjoyed her so much in all the Weekly courses. The videos are perfect. An amazing journey! Everybody must enroll in this course for their personal growth.
By Sanjay K•
Aug 30, 2018
By Marina P•
Dec 29, 2020
It's an amazing course and Valerie is a fanatstic teacher, calm patient friendly with so much self confidence willing to share her knowledge with us all.