HEC Paris, founded in 1881 by the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is one of France’s oldest elite higher education Grandes Ecoles. Throughout its 130-year history, HEC Paris has consistently attracted individuals highly capable and talented, innovative and entrepreneurial, ambitious and open-minded, capable of becoming architects of a responsible world. What makes HEC unique is its conviction shared by the HEC community: knowledge determines the freedom and entrepreneurship required for a better world.

Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense
Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense Specialization

Alberto Alemanno

Alberto Alemanno

Jean Monnet Professor of EU Law and Risk Regulation
Ambroise Huret

Ambroise Huret

Partner at Eleven Strategy & Management
strategy and management
Bénédicte Faivre-Tavignot

Bénédicte Faivre-Tavignot

Directrice de la Chaire “Social business / Entreprise et pauvreté”, et du "MSc in Sustainability and Social Innovation"
Etienne Krieger

Etienne Krieger

Affiliate Professor
Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Florian Hoos

Florian Hoos

Assistant Professor
Accounting and Management Control
Frédéric Dalsace

Frédéric Dalsace

Associate Professor
Marketing
Hugues Langlois

Hugues Langlois

Assistant Professor of Finance
Finance department
Hélène Musikas

Hélène Musikas

Affiliate Professor
Strategy and Business Policy
Jeremy Ghez

Jeremy Ghez

Associate Professor of Economics and International Affairs
Economics and Decision Sciences
Laurence Lehmann-Ortega

Laurence Lehmann-Ortega

Affiliate Professor
Strategy and Business Policy
Lise Penillard

Lise Penillard

Directrice pédagogique du Master Sustainability & Social Innovation
Marion Le Morhedec

Marion Le Morhedec

Senior Fund manager
AXA IM
Rodolphe Durand

Rodolphe Durand

Strategy Professor. GDF-SUEZ Chair holder.
Strategy and Business Policy department.
Valérie Gauthier

Valérie Gauthier

Associate Professor, HEC Paris
