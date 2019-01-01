Florian Hoos is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Accounting and Management Control, and the Scientific Director of the Master in Sustainability and Social Innovation at HEC Paris. He has won numerous awards, including a nomination as one of the 40 best Business School Professors under 40 in the world by Poets & Quants, the Prix Vernimmen for the best HEC Paris professor by BNP Paribas, and the "Best Teaching Style" and “Best Professor Core Phase” awards of the MBA program at HEC Paris. He has also won the Prix Pralong award for an entrepreneurial venture he carried out in the Ivory Coast, and was awarded first prize by the German Institute of Internal Auditors for his Ph.D. dissertation. He teaches and researches the fields of social entrepreneurship, social impact measurement, and accounting.