Hugues Langlois is an Assistant Professor of Finance at HEC Paris. His main area of research is asset pricing, with a focus on portfolio management. His work has been published in the Review of Financial Studies and the Journal of Financial & Quantitative Analysis. He won the 2015 Crowell First Prize from PanAgora Asset Management for his research in quantitative finance. Hugues teaches Quantitative Asset Management in the Masters in International Finance. Hugues was a portfolio manager at Desjardins Global Asset Management from 2007 to 2013. He developed and managed the asset allocation engine used for the largest institutional clients. He was also involved in the development and management of a hedge fund replication product and conducted research for the development of efficient equity protocols. Hugues has a M.Sc. in financial engineering from HEC Montreal and a Ph.D. in finance from McGill University.