Profile

Hugues Langlois

Assistant Professor of Finance

Bio

Hugues Langlois is an Assistant Professor of Finance at HEC Paris. His main area of research is asset pricing, with a focus on portfolio management. His work has been published in the Review of Financial Studies and the Journal of Financial & Quantitative Analysis. He won the 2015 Crowell First Prize from PanAgora Asset Management for his research in quantitative finance. Hugues teaches Quantitative Asset Management in the Masters in International Finance. Hugues was a portfolio manager at Desjardins Global Asset Management from 2007 to 2013. He developed and managed the asset allocation engine used for the largest institutional clients. He was also involved in the development and management of a hedge fund replication product and conducted research for the development of efficient equity protocols. Hugues has a M.Sc. in financial engineering from HEC Montreal and a Ph.D. in finance from McGill University.

Courses

Investment Management in an Evolving and Volatile World by HEC Paris and AXA Investment Managers

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder